‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,‘ like its predecessors, is a horror movie that follows paranormal investigators, authors, and self-proclaimed demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren as they delve deep into a demonic possession matter like no other. Revolving around the real-life case of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, also known as the “Devil Made Me Do It” case, hence the title, it examines his relationship with his girlfriend, Debbie, her family, and how that led to a death no one saw coming. So now, if you’re curious to know what happened to Debbie, in particular, we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Debbie Glatzel?

Deborah “Debbie” Glatzel was 26-years-old when her world turned upside down. Not only was her younger brother, David Glatzel, reportedly having hallucinations and delusions of an old man like an animal, growling, talking of death, and quoting the passages from ‘Paradise Lost,’ but her boyfriend soon became possessed as well. Panicked like the rest of her family when David began producing these ominous episodes often, she supported the decision to enlist help for a few exorcisms on the 11-year-old. Eventually, Arne Johnson, her boyfriend, who also attended these rituals, sacrificed himself for David.

It was months later, though, on February 16, 1981, on a seemingly ordinary day, that Debbie sensed the tension. Arne and a couple of young relatives had joined her at her workplace, where her boss and landlord, Alan Bono, took them for an uneventful lunch. Later, Debbie and the relatives went to have pizza, only to hurry back because she felt trouble. After all, Arne had already endured a series of incidents where he would hiss, spit, swear, or kick at and around Debbie, which he then didn’t remember. So, she could tell the signs. That’s when Alan purportedly seized her 9-year-old cousin, leading to Arne killing him.

Is Debbie Glatzel Dead or Alive? How Did She Die?

Because Debbie Glatzel had witnessed and experienced all that occurred herself, when Arne Johnson stood trial, she testified on his behalf. She not only described his actions, but she also highlighted how they were similar to David’s and why she believed that the devil possessed him as well. She stood by him at every turn. Thus, it came as no surprise when Debbie and Arne tied the knot in January 1984, while he was behind bars and serving his sentence for manslaughter. Following that, once he was released early for good behavior in 1986, the pair built a good life and had two children together, away from any scrutiny.

Debbie and Arne remained happily married until she passed away from an unspecified form of cancer in the recent past. With that said, we do know that Debbie was involved in the making of ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.’ “This is the story of Arne and also his girlfriend who became his wife, Debbie Glatzel,” said director Michael Chaves. “She was there during the exorcism, she was there at the murder, and she testified for him, and she believed. She stood by that, and they’ve been married the rest of her life. She actually just passed away from cancer.”

However, we should also mention that Debbie and David’s middle brother, Carl Glatzel, has since claimed that Ed and Lorraine Warren fabricated the entire story and used their family’s public tragedy to gain fame, whereas they were only paid $2,000 for it. Arne and Debbie, though, have always backed the accounts of the demonic possession.

