ABC’s ’20/20: Gone Girl’ is an episode that examines the brutal 2015 home invasion and kidnapping involving Denise Huskins and her then-boyfriend, Aaron Quinn. Because their accounts of the incidents were too flawless to be believed, this matter became known as the Gone Girl kidnapping in the media, referencing the popular book and movie about a woman who faked her disappearance as revenge on her partner. Sadly, even the police didn’t take them seriously until hard evidence proved their innocence. So now, if you’re curious to know more about Denise’s side, in particular, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Denise Huskins?

Back in early 2015, Denise Huskins, a physical therapist residing in Vallejo, California, had an ordinary life. She was in a relationship with Aaron Quinn, whom she had met in 2014, and was glad to have a career and family that made her feel happy and secure. On March 22, though, after Denise made her way to Aaron’s Mare Island house, her world turned upside down. The couple had planned to meet to determine if they really wanted to continue their relationship after Denise found out that Aaron had been talking to his ex-fiancée about getting back together.

Denise and Aaron had their difficult but healthy and positive conversation before going to bed around midnight, only to be woken up at 3 a.m. to the words, “This is a robbery.” They were bound with zip ties and forced into a closet, where they were sedated and blindfolded with the use of blacked-out swimming goggles. Their attackers were prepared and seemed highly trained, so they gave Aaron a set of instructions to follow and then picked up Denise, placed her in the trunk of his car, and drove away. For the next 48 hours, as promised by the intruders, she was held captive.

During this period, Denise not only learned that her abductor once served in the military, but she was also made to stay in the dark and make videos of proof of life. Moreover, she was sexually assaulted twice, both of which were videotaped by her assailant to ensure that she keeps quiet. Then, on March 25, precisely two days later, Denise was dropped off in an alleyway in Huntington Beach, California, almost 400 miles away. She had grown up in the city and knew that she was near her mother’s place, so she quickly made it to safety.

Where is Denise Huskins Now?

Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn reunited nearly a week after being pulled apart, but their troubles were far from over. They were excited yet anxious to see each other because of the claims floating around that either Aaron or Denise had orchestrated the whole thing or that they’d acted together. But once they saw each other, their relationship fell right into place. In the months that followed, though, the couple became the prime suspects in their own case. However, June 2015 gave them a break as a similar attempted home invasion identified Matthew Muller as their perpetrator.

In 2016, Denise and Aaron sued the City of Vallejo, its police division, and a few specific officers on several allegations, including public defamation. And although no party ever admitted to any wrongdoing, they won a $2.5 million settlement in 2018. Despite the PTSD and scrutiny, this pair stayed together, got engaged in mid-March 2017, and married in 2018. They have even welcomed a daughter into their lives, Olivia, who was born five years to the day Denise was released by Matthew. Yet, with that said, they both maintain that there were others involved in their ordeal.

“You can go through any kind of trauma to where it leaves you devastated and in a place where you just think, ‘This is impossible to move forward from. What do I do next?'” Denise said. “I think ours is an example of that. There is hope. It might take time and it might be a lot of hard work, but there is hope.” After all, she felt the same way until her daughter came along and filled that hole in her heart. At the age of 35, Denise continues to work as a physical therapist and has recently penned her tale with Aaron in ‘Victim F: From Crime Victims to Suspects to Survivors.’

