Where is Diane Kyne’s Husband William “Bill” Kyne Now?

From the moment Diane Kyne was found dead inside her Seminole, Florida home while surrounded by the two men closest to her back in mid-August 2010, her case has left the entire nation baffled. That’s because, as explored in NBC’s ‘Dateline: True Lies,’ Diane’s son, Kevin Kyne (Karakash), and her husband, William “Bill” Edward Kyne, have accused one another of being her killer from the get-go. So now, if you wish to learn more about the latter — including details of his bond with Diane, his possible involvement in the matter, as well as his current standing — we’ve got you covered.

Who is William “Bill” Kyne?

It was in the early 2000s when William “Bill” Kyne came across Diane Morton for the first time at the nail salon she ran with her twin sister, sparking a deep feeling neither of them could ignore. They soon began a whirlwind romance that resulted in them tying the knot in 2002 — her son Kevin was just 15 at the time, but he actually legally changed his last name to match his parents’ at 19. Therefore, Bill said he had a total of 9½ years with his love before she lost her life in one of the worst ways imaginable since it was likely either he or Kevin who murdered her.

Then 23-year-old Kevin was the first to dial 911 on that fateful August 15, 2010, afternoon, with Bill following mere minutes later and placing the entire blame of Diane’s death on his stepson. There was inferred evidence against them both, yet the fact the latter had life insurance policies worth $750,000 against his wife, and his DNA was also present on her neck was most suspicious. Bill reportedly even failed a few significant questions on the police-administered lie detector test he willingly undertook, but he has never been arrested or charged in connection with the case.

Where is William “Bill” Kyne Now?

As per the prosecutors, Bill’s DNA on the nail salon owner’s neck (or anywhere else on her body) was no surprise because they were ostensibly happily married — sharing a room as well as a bed. They also pinpointed there was no indication of him committing insurance fraud despite the fact he’d previously gotten hefty payouts for his first wife’s death, a shop fire, and his investment home burning down. However, public suspicion still hangs over Bill’s head like a dark cloud owing to Kevin’s accusations against him. He even lost his third wife, Tonya, in 2017, albeit to cancer.

It’s hence not entirely unexpected that the widower and author of the touching memoir ‘Love That Lasts A Lifetime’ (2018) prefers to keep his personal life well away from the limelight these days. From what we can tell, Bill resides around the Palm Harbor area at the moment, where he serves not only as a small business owner and investor but also as the President of a Christian-based non-profit called KG True North.

We should mention that then-61-year-old Bill was arrested on the charge of leaving the scene of an accident with injury back in 2019 — he’d hit a cyclist who consequently had to spend two days in the ICU. With this arrest, it actually came to light that his state-wise driving license was permanently revoked in 2014 following four driving under the influence convictions in different areas. These offenses date back to 1975.

