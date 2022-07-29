Where is Diane Kyne’s Son Kevin Kyne Now?

When Diane Kyne lost her life on August 15, 2010, nobody could’ve imagined that her case would take one perplexing turn after another, just for no concretely clear answers to come to light. That’s because both her son, Kevin, and her husband, William “Bill” Kyne, have always blamed each other, as chronicled on ‘Dateline: True Lies,’ yet even their different narratives have largely only led to inferred evidence. So now, if you wish to learn more about the former, Kevin Lee Kyne, in particular, especially since it’s no secret he has had his fair share of troubles in the past, we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Kevin Kyne?

It was back in the early 2000s when Kevin found himself being a part of the Kyne family as his mother married William “Bill” Kyne, driving him to legally change his last name from Karakash at 18. They reportedly had a very close bond, that is, until the couple decided it was time for the then-23-year-old to move out and stand on his own two feet for good around the summer of 2010. Kevin’s alleged violent tendencies — like a dispute with his aunt, allegedly brandishing a knife against his mother, and breaking down doors upon being locked out, per Bill — were allegedly driving factors behind this resolve.

Kevin’s parents had even taken legal action to throw him out, yet Diane soon let him return because he was not just her only son but had also recently faced surgery for a benign brain tumor. According to records, he continued to resist efforts to be independent, allegedly referred to his mother as a “b***h,” and then she was slain five weeks before her deadline to have him move out. Kevin was actually the first to call 911 on that fateful afternoon, insisting his stepfather was responsible. Still, his past, Bill’s account against him, and other bits of evidence ultimately led to his arrest.

Where is Kevin Kyne Now?

Kevin was released from custody within a short while of his 2010 arrest as the investigations continued, but the Seminole Police detained him again once a grand jury indicted him in 2011. He was found guilty on a second-degree murder charge in 2012, primarily owing to a few drops of his blood being on Diane’s remains, his past issues, as well as an inmate asserting he’d confessed. However, this verdict was overturned upon appeal since reportedly unnecessary, extrinsic evidence related to his prior violent disputes was improperly and unfairly allowed to be introduced in the trial court for the jury.

Kevin’s re-trial thus took place in early 2015, where he testified for the first time and didn’t hold back in accusing his stepfather of slaying his mother before allegedly attacking him as well. Kevin said, in part, that Bill was the one who’d somehow managed to strip him off of his clothes during their altercation, and then he tried to clarify everything with the sentence, “I did not kill my mother, I’m not responsible for my mother’s death.” Therefore, this time, the jury found Kevin Lee Kyne, or Kevin Karakash, not guilty of murder.

Following the verdict, Kevin was granted complete freedom after four years of confinement inside a correctional facility. He subsequently began doing his best to restart his life from scratch and even set up a (now-defunct) GoFundMe page to help with the same, which raised $900 in total. He initially struggled both emotionally as well as financially. Yet, it appears as if the now Sarasota, Florida, resident has managed to move on, adopted his original last name Karakash, created a good life for himself, while keeping his mother alive in his heart. Though, we should mention Kevin was arrested for a brawl in 2016.

