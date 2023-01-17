Where is Dirty Old Cars Filmed?

Amidst all the new models of cars that are released each day in the market, there are many forgotten antique cars that are left to collect mold and dust. Well, that number is going to decrease as History’s ‘Dirty Old Cars’ involves owners and staff members of three different car detailing shops who look for dirty and dysfunctional cars in order to give them a bath and make them functional once again.

The reality docuseries gives the viewers a glimpse into the three teams’ shops as the professionals clean the cars thoroughly and give them a transformation that allows them to return to the roads, where they belong. While the series makes for an intriguing and educational watch, especially for car enthusiasts, the backdrop of three different car detailing shops in different areas of the country makes one wonder where it is shot. Well, if you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Dirty Old Cars Filming Locations

‘Dirty Old Cars’ is filmed in Minnesota, North Carolina, and Georgia, specifically in Mankato, Morganton, and Marietta. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the reality series took place in the spring of 2022 over the course of nearly 10 weeks or so. Now, let’s visit each of the three shops where old cars are transformed into new ones and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that feature in the History show!

Mankato, Minnesota

Several pivotal sequences for ‘Dirty Old Cars’ are lensed in Mankato, the 21st largest city in Minnesota. In particular, most of the shooting takes place in and around Unique Classic Cars at 2015 Bassett Drive in Mankato, where the professionals bring in rugged cars and fix them, physically as well as technically. In a January 2023 interview with KEYC News Now, the sales manager, Jeff Kuchenbecker, said, “It’s a lot of work that goes into filming an episode and preparation. It was a very fun experience.”

Morganton, North Carolina

Additional portions of ‘Dirty Old Cars’ are taped in Morganton, a city in and the county seat of North Carolina’s Burke County. The car detailing shop Visual Perfection at 431, 435 East Fleming Drive in Morganton serves as one of the primary production locations for the series. Besides that, a few other locales of Morganton also seemingly feature in some episodes.

Marietta, Georgia

For shooting purposes, the cast and crew members of ‘Dirty Old Cars’ also travel to Marietta, a city in and the county seat of Georgia’s Cobb County. To be specific, many pivotal scenes for the show are recorded in and around Red’s Detail Co. at 708 Whitlock Avenue Northwest in Marietta. It is a car care center that deals with various aspects of car detailing, including ceramic coatings and paint correction.

