When the College Admissions Bribery Scandal came into the spotlight in the spring of 2019, more than 50 people, including parents, university coaches, and associates of William “Rick” Singer (the mastermind behind it all), were indicted for exploiting the admissions process. And although Rick, along with celebrities like Lori Loughlin, her husband Mossimo Giannulli, and Felicity Huffman, became the faces of the scam, others like Rudy Meredith and Donna Heinel also had quite an important role to play. So now, with Netflix’s ‘Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal’ giving us more of an insight, let’s find out all that there is to know about Donna, shall we?

Who is Donna Heinel?

Donna Heinel was a senior associate athletic director at the University of Southern California. She is alleged to have helped many affluent parents get their kids into the school by utilizing her position to convince the admissions board that their padded credentials were real. In exchange for this, court documents specify that Rick paid Donna a monthly fee of $20,000 and that she ended up collecting approximately $1.3 million in bribe payments from parents. However, the one thing that has not been made clear is exactly when Rick and Donna began working together.

Even though Donna was one of the highest-ranking women in the USC athletics department, where she worked for nearly 16 years, she did raise red flags early on in her tenure. After all, in 2008, she founded a side-business advising high school administrators on NCAA guidelines, which is a service that is usually available for free. According to the New York Times, Donna’s colleagues described her as a stickler for rules and regulations, so her active involvement in the college scam came as a surprise to many. Her various charges and the aftermath even more so.

Where is Donna Heinel Now?

In March of 2019, Donna Heinel was charged and arrested on several counts of conspiracy to commit racketeering, mail fraud, and wire fraud. But in October of the same year, she pleaded not guilty and made her intentions of standing trial for the same very clear. As per the Los Angeles Times, a month after the news broke, Donna, who had been fired from her post by the USC, put her Long Beach, California, home in the Naples Island neighborhood for sale at $1.998 million.

Taking the seriousness of her actions into account, Donna Heinel has been made to surrender her passport and is not permitted to travel outside the United States. However, because she lives her life away from the limelight, we do not know what she is currently up to. Court records indicate that she is scheduled to stand trial for all the charges against her in October 2021. According to the Federal Guidelines, if convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of upto 60 years and a $125,000 fine.

