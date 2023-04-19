Where is Drew From How to Get Rich Now?

If you have been wondering how to enjoy your own “rich life,” Netflix’s ‘How To Get Rich‘ might be right up your alley. The show follows New York Times bestselling author and self-proclaimed financial guru Ramit Sethi as he travels around the United States, meeting clients and advising them on how to best manage their finances. Besides, Ramit believes that everyone should cut down on unnecessary expenses while splurging on the things they love, which will allow them to enjoy life. Season 1 of the show introduces us to numerous interesting people, including Chicago resident Drew Reebof Refky. Drew, who is known best by his drag name, Duke LeSling, is an enthusiastic drag performer who wanted some help with his finances. Well, let’s dive into the details and find out where Drew is at present, shall we?

Who is Drew Reebof Refky?

A resident of Chicago, Illinois, Drew Reebof Refky is an enthusiastic drag performer who is popularly known by his drag name Duke LeSling. Although Drew had a day job as a full-time server at a restaurant, it did not provide him with enough income to live a comfortable life. On the other hand, drag has always been Drew’s most significant passion since he feels the most confident in a drag costume. Thus, the show revealed that Drew would also perform at several Chicago events and restaurants, which contributed to his monthly income.

When Ramit took charge of Drew’s finances, he immediately found a shocking amount of credit card debt. On top of it, Drew did not have proper financial planning, as most of his income was in the form of hard cash, and the drag performer was living paycheck to paycheck. However, readers would be surprised to know that even though Drew did not have a retirement plan or pension account, his dog, Gigi, had a checking account of his own. This made Ramit realize that Drew needed to sort out his priorities primarily before embarking on a journey toward a rich life.

Apart from the monetary trouble, Drew had another major problem as he was not truthful about his financial condition with his fiance, Mikey. Although the latter was Drew’s most significant financial support, he believed the drag performer was on top of his bills and credit card debts. However, Ramit soon realized Drew had fallen back on his payments and was too scared to tell Mikey the truth.

Since trust is the most critical thing among partners, Ramit initially encouraged Drew to be honest with Mikey before helping him set up a plan to pay off his credit card debts. Additionally, he urged Drew to find a better-paying job that would free up money for him to use elsewhere. Although bringing the Chicago resident’s life back on track was quite daunting, it was heartwarming to witness how he and Ramit connected throughout the season, with Drew even joking about the financial expert being his “drag daughter.”

Where is Drew Reebof Refky Now?

We are happy to report that Drew Reebof Refky is now happily married to Mikey, and the two have built up a wonderful life in Chicago, along with their dog, Gigi. On top of it, Drew has since gained control of his finances by paying off a couple of his credit card debts and changing his dog’s checking account to a high-yield savings account. Besides, he is also able to make financial contributions to their family, which has strengthened his and Mikey’s marriage.

Readers will also be happy to know that Drew has kept his passion for drag alive as he still performs at several events and restaurants in and around Chicago. Additionally, he is a vocal advocate for victims of discrimination and dreams of the world being equal for all. It is honestly wonderful to witness Drew turn his financial decisions around, and we would like to wish him the best for the years to come.

Read More: Where Are Millie and Christian From How to Get Rich Now?