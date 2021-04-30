NBC’s ‘Dateline: Family Affair’ explores the gruesome murder of Stephen Moore at the hands of his ex-wife and former father-in-law in 2010. The 42-year-old was beaten and choked to death before being dumped in the trunk of his mother’s car and torched. Evlyn, Stephen’s mother, was dealt a devastating loss, but there was more to come in the form of a plot to have her killed as well. Curious to know what happened to Evlyn Moore and what this plot was all about? We’ve got you covered.

Who is Evlyn Moore?

Evlyn Moore is the mother of Stephen Moore, the beloved father and son whose burned remains were found in the trunk of her car, which he had been using. Stephen had been recently divorced from his wife, Kathleen Dorsett. At the time, he moved back in with Evlyn while the former couple fought over the custody agreement of their 20-month-old daughter, Elizabeth. This very issue eventually led to Stephen’s death.

Kathleen and her father, Thomas Dorsett, had plotted to kill Stephen after Kathleen had complained about him not taking good enough care of Elizabeth. They put this plan into motion on August 16, 2010, when Stephen came by Kathleen’s house in Oakhurst, New Jersey, to drop Elizabeth off. Thomas killed Stephen in the backyard before loading his body into Evlyn’s car with Kathleen’s help. The car was driven off and abandoned in Long Branch, New Jersey.

Two days later, Evlyn’s car was found engulfed in flames, with the remains of Stephen later located in the trunk. After Kathleen and Thomas were arrested, Evlyn was awarded custody of Elizabeth. Kathleen, while still in jail, planned to hire a hitman to get Evlyn killed. This was because she was worried that Evlyn’s testimony would hurt her chances at trial. Another report stated that the family wasn’t too happy about Evlyn receiving custody either.

So, she asked her mother, Lesley, to bring Evlyn’s photo and payment for the kill to a hitman. This person would then get rid of Evlyn and make it look like a diabetes-related accident. The police were tipped off about this plan by Kathleen’s cellmate in prison; the person Lesley ended up giving the money to was, in fact, an undercover policeman. The threat to Evlyn’s life was averted, and she was even present at the Dorsetts’ sentencing in May 2013.

Where is Evlyn Moore Now?

After the Dorsett family went to prison on various convictions, Evlyn kept custody of Elizabeth. At the sentencing phase, a statement was read out on behalf of Evlyn where she had called the Dorsetts “cold-blooded killers.” She rued the fact that Elizabeth would never know her parents, but she was happy with the verdict.

“I want to say I’m as satisfied today as I will ever be,” she said outside the courthouse. “I feel that Stephen has gotten justice today, and I thank you very much.” If reports are to be believed, she seems to live in Eatontown, New Jersey. But beyond that, it seems that she has shied away from the public eye, and not much more is known about her current whereabouts or what she does.

