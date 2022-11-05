Where is Ex-OneTaste Member Chris Kosley Now?

Directed by Sarah Gibson and Sloane Klevin, Netflix’s ‘Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste’ is a documentary that delves into the workings of OneTaste. Promoted as a sexual awareness brand with a heavy emphasis on female sexuality, OneTaste was founded by Nicole Daedone, who soon amassed a huge number of followers. However, as time went by, an unsavory side of the “sex startup” came to light. The Netflix movie features several ex-members of the organization who had joined OneTaste in order to better themselves. This includes Chris Kosley, who described his connection with the establishment and what he witnessed as a member. Naturally, many are curious to know what he is up to these days, and we are here to answer the same!

Chris Kosley’s OneTaste Journey

As a member of the tech industry of San Francisco, California, there was a time in Chris’ life when he felt that he could not converse with women. He claimed that the female gender was a mystery to him, and though he wanted to have sex badly, he didn’t know how to even talk to a girl. However, on one fine day, his friends invited him to attend a OneTaste workshop at 1074 Folsom Street in San Francisco.

While Chris had heard of OneTaste previously, what he saw at the workshop baffled him. The big meet-up with such a friendly vibe seemed incomprehensible to him. As he continued to mingle, Chris ended up meeting Nicole, whom he knew from his research on the internet. Talking to her seemingly provided Chris with a new drive and made him wonder about the benefits of joining OneTaste.

As he described in the documentary, Chris became enamored with the organization and went on different forums about the same. While he read about the frequent sexual activities that the members allegedly participated in, he could scarcely believe it. His insecurity also made him believe that even if everything was true, he would not be allowed to participate in any physical activities. He knew many people who were part of the organization and lived together in a warehouse. Soon, he, too, was living in the same place with 40 other people.

When he first entered his new residence, Chris was fascinated by the energy that he felt in the room. The open and friendly atmosphere drew him, and he was sharing a bed with his “research partner.” Slowly but surely, he became a fully-fledged member of the organization. Not only was he actively participating in Orgasmic Meditations, but he was also instructing others in the art of BDSM. According to Chris, he enjoyed teaching others about BDSM as it is something he is passionate about.

When OneTaste opened up a Magic School, Chris was inducted as one of the priests. Given his technical knowledge, Chris also worked as the guy behind the camera for many of the videos made by the organization. In fact, Chris left his job behind to take up that role for OneTaste. If you are wondering about Chris ‘ present whereabouts, here is what we know about it.

Where is Chris Kosley Now?

As of writing, Chris Kosley is based in San Francisco Bay Area in California. He presently works as a Senior Desktop Support Admin for WW (formerly Weight Watchers). In fact, he will complete three years with the company in December 2022. Due to the explicit nature of the videos that Chris shared with Netflix to use in the documentary, a lawsuit was filed at the Los Angeles County Superior Court in September 2022.

The plea filed by 15 plaintiffs asked for a temporary hold on the documentary’s release. It claimed that Chris had given explicit videos to the filmmakers without proper consent from the involved parties. “In 2016, OneTaste terminated Kosley’s employment,” the lawsuit stated. “When Kosley departed his employment with OneTaste, Kosley misappropriated a copy of the Materials.” However, director Sarah Gibson claimed that all videos were obtained legally and were publically accessible through OneTaste itself or through YouTube. The lawsuit was denied by the judges in November 2022, paving the path for the documentary’s release.

