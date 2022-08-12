Where is Faye Yager’s Daughter Michelle Jones French Now?

As a documentary series that shines a light upon the reality of abuse from every conceivable angle, ‘Children of the Underground’ can only be described as equal parts gripping and confounding. That’s because this FX original details every aspect of the network charming vigilante Faye Yager built to save both partners as well as children from alleged abuse when the courts would not. The fact of the matter, though, is that her covert operations have undeniable personal roots — her daughter Michelle was molested as a toddler, and no one believed her despite medical signs.

Who is Michelle Jones French?

It was around the mid-1960s when 17-year-old Billie Faye Wisen (now better known as Faye Yager) tied the knot with Roger Jones, only to welcome their daughter Michelle Jones shortly after. However, this seemingly happy marriage crumbled apart the moment the caring mother allegedly walked in on her husband molesting their then-2-year-old by having her tiny hand wrap around his genitals. She tried to raise the alarms, yet not only did everyone dismiss her, but Roger also managed to have her committed into a psychiatric ward through claims she was simply delusional.

Faye did part ways with Roger for good upon getting out, yet she had no idea that her stint in the mental facility would be used directly against her in the ensuing bitter custody battle for Michelle. She thus grabbed their daughter and ran, just to return once the latter tested positive for gonorrhea since she genuinely thought it would make a difference, but Roger was again granted custody. Therefore, unfortunately, he reportedly continued to abuse Michelle throughout her childhood, that is, until she threatened to report him to the police unless he stopped at the tender age of 12.

Where is Michelle Jones French Now?

From what we can tell, by the time Michelle was 16, her mother had to make serious efforts to ensure her well-being because she’d developed a drug habit and was pregnant by a “father unknown.” According to an exclusive interview with People Magazine back in early 1989, Yara “regarded her daughter’s experience as a personal tragedy — a terrible but unique event” due to the abuse. Nevertheless, even though she can’t ever forget the past or the fact her father ended up being the first pedophile on the FBI’s Most Wanted List (for unrelated sex crimes), she did move on.

Michelle attended the University of Tennessee- Knoxville before settling down in the Southern state for good, and she has actually managed to create a great life for herself there. Not only does she appear to have a loving husband and at least three sons (one of whom is in the military), but she’s also a serial entrepreneur who currently serves as a Freelance Executive Consultant. The Knox County resident’s previous ventures include StoneWall, Animal Element, and Liora, most of which had incorporated her love for animals in one way or another. Dogs and horses seem to be her favorite.

As Michelle Jones French recently tweeted, it looks like she lives by the motto of “Don’t let your past define you! Break away from the shame and LIVE!!!”

