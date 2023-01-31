Where is Netflix’s Freeridge Filmed?

A spin-off of ‘On My Block,’ Netflix’s ‘Freeridge’ is a teen comedy-drama series created by Lauren Iungerich, Jamie Uyeshiro, Jamie Dooner, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft that revolves around a group of four teen friends — Gloria, Ines, Demi, and Cameron — who unleash a deadly curse and a set of dark misfortunes upon themselves through a strange old box. Now, the four friends must work together in order to reverse the curse and bring normalcy back into their lives.

Starring Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Bryana Salaz, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Ciara Riley Wilson, and Peggy Blow, the teen show captivates the attention of the viewers, thanks to its supernatural themes and hints of comedic elements sprinkled here and there. At the same time, what keeps one curious is the use of different locations, including the school where the four friends study. So, if you wish to find out all about the filming sites of ‘Freeridge,’ you might want to know what we have to share!

Freeridge Filming Locations

‘Freeridge’ is filmed in California, particularly in Los Angeles. As per reports, the principal photography for the debut season of the comedy show commenced in May 2022 and wrapped up in early July of the same year. Located in the Western United States along the Pacific Coast, California is the most populated state in the US. Given its vast and diverse landscape, it makes for an ideal filming site for all kinds of productions, including ‘Freeridge’ where it stands in for the fictional LA neighborhood of Freeridge. So, let’s not waste any time and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Netflix series!

Los Angeles, California

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Freeridge’ are lensed in and around Los Angeles, the largest city in California and the second most populous city in the United States, after New York City. From the looks of it, the production team travels across the city, including different neighborhoods and streets, to tape various scenes against suitable backdrops.

Situated in Southern California, Los Angeles is known for its posh neighborhoods, extravagant residential properties, modern architecture, gorgeous beaches, ties to the Hollywood industry, and bustling downtown area. As for the city’s economy, it is mainly driven by aerospace, technology, petroleum, entertainment, apparel, fashion, international trade, finance, healthcare, telecommunications, law, and tourism.

The City of Angels attracts millions of international tourists each year, thanks to all the iconic and famous landmarks that LA houses. Some of the important places of interest in the city are the Hollywood Sign, the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, the Capitol Records Building, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Griffith Observatory, the Venice Canal Historic District, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles City Hall, and Hollywood Bowl.

Apart from tourists, Los Angeles is also frequently visited by many filmmakers for shooting purposes. As a matter of fact, the city has hosted the production of many film projects over the years. Besides ‘Freeridge,’ its locales have been featured in ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High,’ ‘That ’90s Show,’ and ‘Young Sheldon.’

