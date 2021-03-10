The HBO Max original ‘Generation’ (also known as Genera+ion) is a young adult dramedy series created by Daniel Barnz and Zelda Barnz. It tells the story of a group of teenagers from diverse backgrounds attending the same high school as they explore their sexuality in the modern world, ultimately leading them to self-discovery. The show’s bold tone is complemented by its vibrant and artsy locations. If you are looking for details about the filming of ‘Generation,’ we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know.

Generation Filming Locations

Filming on the pilot of the series began on September 24, 2019. After HBO picked up the series, filming resumed in 2020 and carried on amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The series is set in the conservational (and fictional) Orange County and is filmed on location and sets built in South Pasadena, parts of Los Angeles, and Glendale in California. Let’s take a detailed look at filming locations of ‘Generation.’

South Pasadena, California

Filming of the series primarily takes place in South Pasadena, located in the West San Gabriel Valley of the greater Los Angeles County in California. It separates the Los Angeles metropolitan region from the city of Pasadena. The city is known for its charming community, prestigious schools, unique small-scale businesses. It is also known as the “City of Trees” due to the abundance of parks and trees in the city. For the purpose of filming, South Pasadena High School (SPHS) doubles as the Orange County High School that the characters are seen attending.

The crew filmed scenes on various spots on the SPHS campus, such as the Fremont entrance, outdoor quad, and sections of the office. The show’s production team took advantage of the school shutdowns due to the pandemic as it gave them more freedom while transforming the school to match their vision. A few scenes were also filmed on location in and around South Pasadena City. The cast and crew followed strict precautions and social distancing guidelines during filming.

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles is another important shooting location for ‘Generations.’ Filming took place extensively in the Van Nuys neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles, California. The neighborhood is known for the General Motors automobile manufacturing factory – Van Nuys Assembly, which was operational from 1947 to 1992. It also served as one of the filming locations of ‘Terminator.’ A few exterior scenes of the series are also filmed across other parts of Los Angeles.

Glendale, California

The shooting also took place at the Glendale Galleria Mall located at 100 W Broadway Suite 100, in Glendale, located in the Verdugo Mountains region of Los Angeles County. The Glendale Galleria is a three-story complex that consists of various shops and offices. The complex opened in 1976 and is the fourth largest mall in Los Angeles County. The food court lobby scenes were filmed at the mall. Hollywood productions such ‘Teen Wolf,’ ‘Pulp Fiction,‘ and ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love‘ have also been filmed in the city.

