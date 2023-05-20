Where is Ghosts of Beirut Filmed?

Created by the duo of Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz, Showtime’s ‘Ghosts of Beirut’ is an espionage thriller series that tells us the story of one of the greatest espionage stories of modern times, that is, the real-life manhunt for Imad Mughniyeh. He is the dangerous Lebanese terrorist who managed to outwit the CIA and Mossad for more than two decades. In order to provide a detailed account of the case, the spy series also includes real-life interviews with some involved prominent officials.

Featuring brilliant onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast comprising Dina Shihabi, Dermot Mulroney, Garret Dillahunt, Iddo Goldberg, Hisham Suleiman, Amir Khoury, and Rafi Gavron, the thriller show unfolds in Beirut as Imad Mughniyeh orchestrates various terrorist attacks across the city and other locations in Lebanon. Despite the narrative’s relatively slower pace, its intense and destructive visuals keep the viewers hooked on each episode. So, if you are interested in knowing where ‘Ghosts of Beirut’ is filmed, you might want to hear what we have to share regarding the same!

Ghosts of Beirut Filming Locations

‘Ghosts of Beirut’ is filmed in Morocco, specifically in and around Casablanca. According to reports, the principal photography for the debut season of the biographical series commenced in August 2022 and wrapped up in early November of the same year. Although the story is based in Lebanon, the production team decided to shoot almost the entirety of the series in Morocco. And given some cultural as well as landscape similarities between the two nations, Morocco doubles for Lebanon quite well. Now, without much ado, let us walk you through the ruined terrain of the attacked locales and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that appear in the Showtime series!

Casablanca, Morocco

Also known as Dar al-Bayda in Arabic, Casablanca serves as the primary production location for ‘Ghosts of Beirut.’ The production team sets up camp in various different sites in and around the city to shoot pivotal sequences against suitable backdrops. As far as the interior scenes are concerned, they were possibly lensed on location inside different establishments and on a sound stage or two of one of the film studios located in Casablanca.

Located at the Corniche of Casablanca, the commune of Ain Diab is one of the many filming sites that feature in ‘Ghosts of Beirut.’ This affluent commune is popular for its fashionable stretch of coastline called the Corniche, which consists of many hotels, restaurants, nightclubs, and a couple of beaches. Moreover, the cast and crew members utilize the facilities of one of the villas, seemingly Villa Anfa, in the city of Casablanca, in order to shoot numerous portions.

From the looks of it, Casablanca seemingly stands in for the city of Beirut in the espionage series, which is where the story is set. Situated on the Atlantic coast of the Chaouia plain, Casablanca is home to the Bouskoura forest and consists of eucalyptus, palm, and pine trees, which many of you might be able to spot. Over the years, its locales have been featured in numerous movies and TV projects, such as ‘War Dogs,’ ‘Contagion,’ ‘Prison Break,’ ‘ZeroZeroZero,’ and ‘The Bureau.’

Read More: Best Spy Movies of All Time