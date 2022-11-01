Where is Giancarlo Granda’s Sister Lilia Granda Now?

On Hulu’s ‘God Forbid: The Sex Scandal that Brought Down a Dynasty,’ the viewers learn about the shocking controversy surrounding Evangelical Christian community members Jerry Falwell Jr. and his wife, Becki. In August 2020, Giancarlo Granda claimed to have had a years-long affair with Becki and stated that Jerry liked to watch them sometimes. The documentary also featured an interview with Giancarlo’s sister, Lilia Granda, who shared what it was like to see her brother go through everything he did. So, let’s find out more about her then, shall we?

Who is Lilia Granda?

Lilia and Giancarlo Granda grew up in Westchester, Florida, in a Cuban working-class neighborhood. In the documentary, she mentioned Giancarlo being the typical annoying younger brother. Lilia was seven years older and said that when Giancarlo was younger, he made friends everywhere he went. But as he got into his teenage years, he dealt with a video game addiction.

But after high school, Giancarlo started doing much better and got out of his shell. In 2012, he worked part-time as a pool boy at a Miami Beach, Florida, hotel. Giancarlo later claimed that Becki, a guest at the hotel, began flirting with him before she asked him if he wanted to come to her hotel room after work. However, Giancarlo claimed that Becki told him about his husband, Jerry, wanting to watch them as they got intimate.

When Giancarlo told Lilia about his first encounter with Becki and her proposition, the sister thought it was a terrible idea and warned him against going to Becki’s hotel. While he was shocked and conflicted, he ultimately decided to meet her. Eventually, Lilia recognized Jerry and learned that he came from a prominent conservative family and was then the President of Liberty University in Virginia. Until then, Giancarlo had no clue who Becki and Jerry were.

Despite the unconventional nature of the request, Lilia felt like the Falwells could help Giancarlo in his career since they offered to work with him in real estate. But as time passed, she thought the equation between the Falwells and her brother was strange. On the show, Lilia mentioned thinking it was weird that Giancarlo was invited to the Falwells’ son’s wedding and that he was friendly with their kids.

Where is Lilia Granda Today?

After a few years, Giancarlo wanted to end things with Becki and Jerri. He felt like he was preyed upon. But as per the show, Becki kept calling and texting him. Over time, Giancarlo’s emotional condition worsened, and he contemplated killing himself. On the show, Lilia talked about how difficult it was for her to hear her brother talk about suicide. But in the end, he pushed forward and shared his story with the world. Ultimately, Lilia was proud of Giancarlo and what he chose to do. From what we can tell, she lives in Miami and, according to her social media, has been working for a real estate company since 2018. Lilia is still close to her brother, but apart from that, she has maintained a low profile, and not much else is known about her.

Read More: Who Was Jerry Falwell Sr.? How Did He Die?