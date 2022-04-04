Where is Harry Wild Filmed? Is it a True Story?

Created by David Logan, ‘Harry Wild’ is a drama mystery series that revolves around a recently retired English professor named Harry Wild (Jane Seymour). With her son, Charlie (Kevin Ryan), working as a police detective, she soon finds a liking for investigation as well and just can’t resist interfering with the cases that are assigned to Charlie. While working on a murder case, she notices that the case follows a pattern quite similar to an Elizabethan play. After cracking the case successfully, she forms a new passion for investigation.

The series follows a particularly darker tone, which matches the mysterious theme of ‘Harry Wild.’ Apart from that, the beautiful backdrops are bound to keep the viewers curious and guessing about the filming locations used for the suspenseful series. Not only that, but the seemingly real storyline also makes the audience wonder if the show is based on a true story or not. Well, how about we enlighten you with all the information we have, and answer your questions.

Harry Wild Filming Locations

‘Harry Wild’ is filmed mostly on location in the capital of the Republic of Ireland, Dublin. And the fact that the series is set in Ireland makes the narrative seem even more real and authentic. The principal photography for the first season of the mystery series commenced in May 2021 and wrapped up by August of the same year.

The city of Dublin is a perfect blend of some popular historic landmarks and modern architecture, making it a versatile location for the production of several kinds of movies and TV shows. Over the years, ‘Braveheart‘ and ‘Love, Rosie‘ are just a couple of many movies that use the city as a filming location. In case, you are curious to know about the specific locations that were used for the production of ‘Harry Wild,’ we have got you covered!

Dublin, Ireland

Since a majority of the sequences are filmed on location, the production team move across Dublin to get the right backdrops for every scene. The Trinity College Dublin at College Green, Dublin 2 served as a major filming site for several scenes. With the filming process confined to mainly three buildings on the campus — the Graduates Memorial Building, Parliament Square, and the Anatomy Building — the cast and crew members set up camp in the college for a couple of days.

Another location that is used as a major filming site in Dublin is The Dropping Well located in Milltown Road in Rathmines, Dublin 6. The crew members were spotted shooting some of the scenes for the series in this popular local pub. Furthermore, a church in Dublin, seemingly Christ Church Cathedral located at Christchurch PI in Wood Quay, Dublin 8, was also used to tape a few sequences for the first season of ‘Harry Wild.’

Moreover, the Poolbeg Generating Station located in Dublin Bay is another filming site where several scenes are lensed for the series. The backdrop of the thermal station chimneys, which are among the tallest structures in Ireland, is used.

Leinster, Ireland

The production team traveled to Merton Park located in the province of Leinster. Fun fact, Jane Seymour, who plays Harry Wild, was raised here when she was a kid. Situated in the southeast and east of Ireland, Leinster is home to the ancient Kingdoms of Meath, Leinster, and Osraige.

Moreover, the ‘Harry Wild’ team was also spotted in County Kildare, which is located on the west of Dublin. Specifically, Brennan’s Kilteel Inn, which is situated on Main Street in Kilteel, was rebranded as The Hairy Goose for one of the opening scenes of Harry’s retirement party.

Is Harry Wild a True Story?

No, ‘Harry Wild’ is not based on a true story. Although the narrative and characters are not inspired by real life, it would be safe to assume that some of the characteristics of Harry Wild are derived from other fictional characters such as Nancy Drew and Sherlock Holmes, who also have a knack for investigation.

Talking about the conceiving of the narrative for the series, Jane Seymour told the New York Post, “David came up with the idea and I really related to it. We spent four hours together to see if we wanted to work together and we couldn’t stop coming up with ideas and building the project. Jo Spain (Author) came in and wrote some more episodes. I loved every minute of it … the two of them came up with some unbelievable crimes that really ramp up after the second episode. Every time I read a new script I said, ‘Wow, how did you top the last one?'”

To reiterate, ‘Harry Wild’ is not based on any true events. The creators and writers of the series draw inspiration from different characters and storylines and use them to come up with an original narrative. Moreover, the realistic and dramatic performances of the cast members do a great job of making the show seem authentic.

