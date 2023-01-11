Where is HGTV’s Christina in the Country Filmed?

A spin-off of ‘Christina On The Coast,’ HGTV’s ‘Christina in the Country’ is a home improvement show that follows Christina Hall begin a new chapter in life as she moves from the coast to the countryside and indulges in what she does best, that is, renovating properties for clients to the best of her abilities.

Apart from the professional side, viewers also get a glimpse into her personal life as she takes out time to spend with her small family of three children and husband, Joshua Hall. Although the format of the reality series is quite similar to the parent show, the setting of the countryside changes the overall vibe of this spin-off. Thus, it is natural for you to wonder where Christina Hall and her team shoot ‘Christina in the Country’ and where is her countryside farmhouse situated. Luckily for you, we have gathered answers to all these questions!

Christina in the Country Filming Locations

‘Christina in the Country’ is filmed in Tennessee, particularly in Nashville and Williamson County. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the renovation series commenced in April 2022 and wrapped up in December of the same year. So, without wasting any time, let us traverse through all the specific sites that feature in the HGTV show!

Nashville, Tennessee

Several pivotal sequences for ‘Christina in the Country’ are lensed in Nashville, the capital city of and the most populous city in Tennessee. From the looks of it, Christina Hall and the rest of the crew members travel to different sites across the city to shoot different scenes against suitable backdrops. Located on the Cumberland River, Nashville is a major hub for several industries, including banking, publishing, healthcare, automotive, technology, and transportation.

Williamson County, Tennessee

A major portion of ‘Christina in the Country’ is taped in Williamson County, a county in Tennessee that is also known as Wilco. To be specific, Franklin, a city in and the county seat of Wilco, serves as one of the primary locations for the series, given the fact that Chistina Hall’s secluded farmhouse is located in this city where many key scenes are shot. Located on 23 acres of wooded land about 25 miles away from downtown Nashville, the farmhouse cost her $2.5 million in 2021.

The modern farmhouse consists of six bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, a four-car garage, a swimming pool, a brick fireplace, and vaulted ceilings. While the exterior is white, the interior follows a rustic farmhouse design with vintage brickwork, wood beams, and custom wagon-wheel lighting fixtures. Franklin Antique Mall at 251 2nd Avenue South Suite 100 and the village of Leiper’s Fork also serve as pivotal production locations for the HGTV series.

