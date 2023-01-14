Where is HGTV’s Down Home Fab Filmed?

HGTV’s ‘Down Home Fab’ (originally titled ‘Farmhouse Fabulous’) is a home improvement show that follows ‘Teen Mom 2‘ stars — Chelsea and Cole DeBoer — who showcase their knack for renovation by flexing their home designing skills. The pair works on various clients’ properties and convert them according to their unique requirements. On one hand, Chelsea’s creativity drives the designs of each project and on the other hand, Cole takes on the role of project manager and handles the technical aspects.

Apart from focusing on their business, they stay equally focused on spending quality family time with each other, their four children, and not to mention, their pet animals. The glimpse of the pair’s professional as well as personal life keeps the viewers hooked on the series through each episode. In addition, the different properties in different neighborhoods that they renovate make one wonder where the reality series is shot. If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Down Home Fab Filming Locations

‘Down Home Fab’ is filmed in South Dakota, specifically in Sioux Falls. According to reports, the principal photography for the debut season of the home improvement show commenced in early April 2022 and wrapped up in June of the same year. Located in the North Central region of the United States, South Dakota’s predominant agricultural activity is ranching while its economy is mainly dependent on tourism and defense spending. Now, without much ado, let’s follow Chelsea and Cole as they renovate their clients’ properties, and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that feature in the HGTV show!

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Down Home Fab’ are lensed in and around Sioux Falls, the most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of the state’s Minnehaha County. The production team sets up camp at the couple’s modern and beautiful Midwestern farmhouse to record several key portions involving their kids and animals. Sitting on an expansive piece of property, the farmhouse was constructed and designed by the couple from the ground up, starting in April 2020.

Besides this, the filming unit also follows Chelsea and Cole to different areas in and around Sioux Falls as they work on different projects for different clients. Situated in extreme eastern South Dakota, the city is home to several landmarks, including the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science, the Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum, the Visual Arts Center, and the Wells Fargo Cinedome.

