Where is HGTV’s Rico to the Rescue Filmed?

We all know that finding and hiring a competent contractor, who you can trust with your most important asset, is quite a stressful and tricky task. Well, Rico León is here to prove that there are some good contractors remaining in the world who are known to do a good job consistently. HGTV’s ‘Rico to the Rescue’ is a home improvement series that follows Rico who takes over projects that have gone horribly wrong due to bad contractors and get the homeowners out of a hopeless situation.

The renowned contractor himself has had a lot of awful experiences in the past with bad contractors, which he shares with the homeowners. Using his experience and skills, Rico advises on how one can identify good from bad and at the same time, comes up with an effective plan to undo all the wrongs of the clients’ houses with his expertise in the field. Apart from being an educational watch, the reality show also makes the viewers wonder where it is shot as Rico takes on different projects in different neighborhoods. Well, if you wish to find out the same, we have got you covered!

Rico to the Rescue Filming Locations

‘Rico to the Rescue’ is filmed in Colorado, specifically in the Denver metropolitan area. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the home renovation series commenced in October 2021 and wrapped up in December 2022. Now, without much ado, let’s follow Rico as he fixes home after home, and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that appear in the HGTV show!

Denver Metropolitan Area, Colorado

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Rico to the Rescue’ are lensed in the Denver metropolitan area, a metropolitan statistical area that consists of ten Colorado counties, including the eponymous city and county. From the looks of it, Rico and the rest of the crew members travel across the metropolitan area, including the unincorporated community of Jefferson in Park County, and work on several home improvement projects.

To take a break once in a while, Rico enjoys golfing. In season 1, the filming unit set up camp in Topgolf at 10601 East Easter Avenue in Centennial as Rico and the crew indulge in a few rounds of golfing. The principal city of the metropolitan area, Denver, is the primary production location for the home improvement show. Situated in the Western United States, Denver is the capital and most populous city of Colorado. It is home to more than 200 parks ranging in size that are situated across the city. Some of them are Washington Park, Cheesman Park, and City Park.

