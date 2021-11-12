Where is HGTV’s Table Wars Filmed?

HGTV’s ‘Table Wars’ is a reality competition show that features Daytime Emmy Award winner Martha Stewart (‘Martha Knows Best‘), actress Tamera Mowry-Housley (‘Sister, Sister‘), and Chris Hessney as judges. The series pits events planners and designers against one another as they are tasked to come up with and design a variety of themed dining environments to impress the judges. As they survive round after round of tough competition, the participants keep an eye on the grand prize money of $50,000.

The highly competitive series captures the participants’ creative work by offering a close view of the ideation to the execution of their table-setting ideas. If you, too, were impressed by some of the work done by them or just genuinely curious about the show’s production, then you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

Table Wars Filming Locations

The production of the HGTV competition show is primarily done in New York and reportedly in Georgia as well. While New York offers hundreds of millions of dollars as incentives for filming in the region, Georgia has also grown as a center of film and television production in recent years. Interested to learn more about the show’s production, we decided to dig deeper. Here’s everything we could find out.

New York City, New York

The principal photography of the show takes place in New York City. Often referred to as the media capital of the world, the region is a prominent location for the country’s entertainment industry. The film industry alone provides employment to hundreds of thousands of residents, and it is unsurprisingly a world leader in independent movie production. Moreover, film and television production in the region, which has been growing exponentially over the years, also adds billions of dollars to the economy of New York City.

Atlanta, Georgia

Filming is reportedly also done in Atlanta. The cast and crew apparently shot some scenes in the Carlton Lee Studios located at 1952 Brannen Road Se Atlanta, GA 30316. The shooting in the region reportedly took place sometime around May, 2021. The Georgia Entertainment Industry Investment Act offers a generous income tax credit to filmmakers who shoot their projects in the region, and it has been extremely successful over the years as Atlanta is now considered one of the most popular film production destinations around the world.

The Big Peach is home to well-known production facilities such as Pinewood Atlanta Studios, Tyler Perry Studios, Williams Street Productions, and Turner Studios.

