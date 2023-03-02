Where is HGTV’s The Flipping El Moussas Filmed?

HGTV’s ‘The Flipping El Moussas’ is a home improvement docuseries that follows the life of the newlywed real estate power couple — Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa. While Tarek is known for his successful house-flipping business, Heather is considered one of the most famous real estate agents in the country. After the marriage, the two combine their expertise in their respective fields and take their business to new heights as they complement each other’s skills.

Apart from the professional life of the couple, the series also gives us a glimpse into the personal lives of Tarek and Heather as they take care of their two kids with a new baby on the horizon. As the married couple takes on different projects in different locations, it is natural for the viewers to be curious about the filming sites of ‘The Flipping El Moussas.’ If you have been wondering the same, you might be interested in what we have to share!

The Flipping El Moussas Filming Locations

‘The Flipping El Moussas’ is filmed in California, particularly in Southern California. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the docuseries seemingly commenced in July 2022 and wrapped up in November of the same year. Located in Western United States, California is the most populous state in the country and the third largest, in terms of area.

Since the couple has their residence and business in California, it makes sense that the shooting of the HGTV show takes place on location in The Golden State itself. So, without further ado, let’s follow Tarek and Heather as they work on house-flipping projects and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that appear in the series!

Southern California, California

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘The Flipping El Moussas’ were lensed in Southern California, a geographic and cultural region that consists of the southern portion of the state, as the name suggests. Specifically, the power couple work on several projects in Silver Lake, a residential and commercial neighborhood in Los Angeles. Not only do they work on expansive projects in LA county, but they also take up small and unique projects, such as a tiny cabin in Big Bear, an unincorporated community in California’s San Bernardino County.

It seems that the filming unit also sets up camp in Orange County to tape a few important scenes for the HGTV show. Southern California is known to be one of the largest economies in the nation as it has a diverse economy dominated by the entertainment and tourism sectors. Moreover, the region is home to various parks and recreation areas, including the Channel Islands National Park, Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, El Presidio de Santa Barbara State Historic Park, and Tule Elk State Natural Reserve, to name a few.

