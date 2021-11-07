Where is Holiday Wars Filmed?

Food Network’s ‘Holiday Wars’ is a baking competition show that features teams of confectioners and bakers from all over America competing against each other with holiday season-themed cakes. For the prize money of $25,000, teams of cake and sugar artists will bake exquisite and appealing cakes that display the high spirit of the holiday season with innovation and creativity as their allies. On ‘Holiday Wars,’ the contestants’ passion and talent to bring out the best cakes will be tested and rewarded inside a marvelous sparkling set. Inspired by the vibrancy of the show, we have dived into the filming location of ‘Holiday Wars.’ Let’s take a look!

Holiday Wars Filming Location

As a baking competition, the entire filming of ‘Holiday Wars’ takes place at a studio facility in Utah. The filming of season 3 reportedly began in June 2021 and went on till July 4, 2021. The Beehive State is home to one of the best entertainment production centers in the Mountain States. Filming in the region is overseen by The Motion Picture Association of Utah (MPAU) and the Utah Film Commission. The filming of ‘Holiday Wars’ takes place in a studio located in Park City, Utah, which is renowned as the home of the Sundance Film Festival.

Park City, Utah

The filming of ‘Holiday Wars’ takes place at Utah Film Studios, located at 4001 Kearns Boulevard in Park City, Utah. The motion picture and television production studio is equipped with 45,000 square feet of sound stage space with the required facilities for premium-level filming. The studio also has an additional 25,000 square feet of production office space divided into four suites for an enhanced filming experience. Furthermore, the projects in production in the facility are also eligible for incentives from the Utah Film Commission.

The filming of ‘Holiday Wars’ takes place on a stage in the studio with sets designed by the production design department. The splendorous sets that depict the magnificence of the season are constructed on the stage with all other cooking facilities required for the filming. The stages in the studio are floored in wood, making the attachment of the sets simpler and efficient. All the props, equipment, and other baking requirements are set up in the allotted space for the filming.

The studio is also equipped with 3 changing rooms, 4 break rooms, and a hair and makeup suite for the smooth progression of filming in the facility. As one of the most technically advanced studio setups in the state, Utah Film Studios serves as a filming facility for acclaimed productions like ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘Hereditary,’ ‘Wind River,’ ‘Blood & Oil,’ etc.

