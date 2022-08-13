Where is Hulu’s This Fool Filmed?

Created by the team of Chris Estrada, Jake Weisman, Matt Ingebretson, and Pat Bishop, Hulu’s ‘This Fool’ (originally titled ‘Punk Ass Bitch’) is a comedy series that is loosely inspired by the real life of stand-up comedian and co-creator, Chris Estrada. The narrative revolves around Julio Lopez, a soft-hearted man who might not help himself but ensures that he is helpful to others around him. He works at a nonprofit organization Hugs Not Thugs and has been in an on-and-off relationship with his girlfriend since high school.

In the comedic narrative, the viewers are taken on Julio’s journey as he tries to make his community better, get over some co-dependency issues with his family, and go through his working-class life in the city. The use of satire throughout the series tickles the viewers’ funny bone, keeping them hooked on it from the beginning to the end. Moreover, the interesting use of different locations as Julio deals with several gang members is likely to make one wonder about the actual filming sites of ‘This Fool.’ In case you are one such curious soul, allow us to rid you of your curiosities!

This Fool Filming Locations

‘This Fool’ is filmed entirely in California, specifically across Los Angeles. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the comedy series commenced in November 2021 and wrapped up in February 2022. The filming unit also took a winter break around Christmas in December 2021 and got back to work in January 2022. Since the story is based in South Central Los Angeles, you can understand why the production team utilized the locales of the City of Angels to shoot the Hulu series. Now, without further ado, let’s navigate all the specific locations that appear in the show!

Los Angeles, California

A majority of the pivotal sequences for ‘This Fool’ is lensed in and around Los Angeles, a major South Californian city. In particular, the cast and crew members of the comedy series utilized the facilities of CBS Studio Center (also known as Radford Studio Center). Located at 4024 Radford Avenue in Studio City, the film studio is home to eighteen soundstages and more than 210,000 square feet of additional office space, making it a favorable filming site for almost all kinds of productions, including ‘This Fool.’

Moreover, the production team seemingly traveled across the Entertainment Capital of the World to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. LA is popular for its Mediterranean climate, cultural diversity, bustling metropolitan area, and ties to the Hollywood industry. In addition, there are several museums and other landmarks across the city, including the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Huntington Library, the Natural History Museum, the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, and Wilshire Grand Center, to name a few. Over the years, movies and TV shows like ‘Boogie Nights,’ ‘Avatar,’ ‘Independence Day,’ ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ and ‘Ghost Whisperer’ have all been shot in LA.

