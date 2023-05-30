Where is I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson Filmed?

Created by Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, Netflix’s ‘I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson’ is a sketch comedy show that mostly involves sketches with someone embarrassing themselves by making a careless mistake in a professional or social setting. Then in an attempt to save face, they keep trying to convince everyone they are in the right and that the rest of the people around them are wrong.

Starring the co-creator Tim Robinson in many sketches, the comedy series also features hilarious and satirical onscreen performances from other talented actors, such as Andy Samberg, Sam Richardson, Will Forte, Fred Willard, Cecily Strong, and Tim Heidecker. Reliant on cringe and toilet humor, the series manages to keep the viewers hooked through each episode. Moreover, the multitude of settings where the sketches take place might make you interested in knowing all about the filming sites of ‘I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson.’ In that case, we have got you covered!

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson Filming Locations

‘I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson’ is filmed in California, especially in Greater Los Angeles. While the shooting for the debut season of the comedy show seemingly took place around October 2018, the production of the sophomore season seemingly began in February 2020. On the other hand, the principal photography for the third round seemingly commenced in November 2022 and wrapped up in December of the same year. Now, without further ado, let’s traverse through all the specific locations that appear in the Netflix series!

Greater Los Angeles, California

All the pivotal sequences for ‘I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson’ are lensed across the metropolitan area of Greater Los Angeles. For the pilot episode of the show, the production team set up camp in and around the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in the city of Thousand Oaks. Established in 1994 and ornamented with Indian sandstone, the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza is a renowned performing arts center and city hall for the city.

To shoot the first episode of the sophomore round, the filming unit of ‘I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson’ utilized the premise of the apartment complex The Vue at 255 West 5th Street in the neighborhood of San Pedro in Los Angeles. Furthermore, as per reports, several key portions of the same episode were taped in and around AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles at 2451 Signal Street in LA’s San Pedro neighborhood.

During the production process, the cast and crew members are spotted recording important scenes across the city of Los Angeles and other surrounding areas against the suitable backdrops of different neighborhoods and streets. You might find these locales familiar because LA has hosted the production of numerous film and TV projects, such as ‘White Men Can’t Jump,’ ‘Fool’s Paradise,’ ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,’ ‘The Office,’ and ‘Beef.’

