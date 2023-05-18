Where Was White Men Can’t Jump Filmed?

A remake of the classic 1992 eponymous movie directed by Ron Shelton, Hulu’s ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ is a sports comedy movie that stars the multi-platinum rapper Jack Harlow who portrays Jeremy, a great basketball player whose career has been hindered by multiple injuries. When Jeremy crosses paths with Kamal, another talented baller who did not make the most of his talents to make it as a pro, the seemingly opposite ballers soon realize that they have a whole lot more in common than they anticipated.

Both Jeremy and Kamal deal with their respective complicated relationships, financial pressures, and internal struggles. So, they decide to team up and earn some extra cash with the help of their balling skills. The Calmatic directorial, besides Jack Harlow, features impressive performances from a talented ensemble cast, including Sinqua Walls, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Vince Staples, and Myles Bullock. The basketball movie celebrates the street basketball and hustle culture in the city of Los Angeles as the two protagonists test their skills on different courts. So, if you are interested in knowing the filming sites of ‘White Men Can’t Jump,’ allow us to get rid of your curiosity!

White Men Can’t Jump Filming Locations

‘White Men Can’t Jump’ was filmed in California, particularly in and around Los Angeles. According to reports, principal photography for the sports film commenced in May 2022 and wrapped up in July of the same year. So, let’s not waste time and follow Jeremy and Kamal onto different basketball courts to get a detailed account of all the specific locations of the Hulu movie!

Los Angeles, California

Given that the story is based in Los Angeles while it celebrates the city’s hustle and streetball culture, it makes sense why the production team decided to shoot almost the entirety of ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ on location in the City of Angels itself. During the shooting schedule, many locals and passersby spotted the filming unit recording several key sequences in and around the neighborhood of Baldwin Hills, which is also known as the Black Beverley Hills.

Jack Harlow and the rest of the crew members of ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ also set up camp in the neighborhood of Venice, specifically on the beach and the basketball court. Apart from the basketball court, the Venice Beach Recreation Center also consists of a number of other facilities, such as handball courts, chess tables, volleyball courts, the muscle beach outdoor gymnasium, paddle tennis courts, and more.

In a May 2023 interview with Variety, the director Calmatic opened up about how proud he felt by shooting the remake in Los Angeles. He said, “I get overwhelmed at times, me being from LA. It’s like I want the world to know, ‘This is where I grew up, this is where I got into my first fight, this is where I had a crush on a girl.’ I just love the city and all it has to offer. The real L.A. place like Leimert Park, Crenshaw, Watts, and the Jungles, those are places that mean a lot to me. And I wanted to share them with the world.”

