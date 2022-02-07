Where is Jeopardy! National College Championship Filmed?

‘Jeopardy! National College Championship’ is a game show based on general knowledge. Part of the much-loved ‘Jeopardy!’ franchise, it features students who are currently enrolled in undergrad programs from across the US. They represent their college or university and compete for the grand prize and bragging rights. The show evidently takes place in a studio setting. And if you want to know where this reality series is filmed, allow us to be your guide.

Jeopardy! National College Championship Filming Locations

‘Jeopardy! National College Championship’ is filmed in Culver City, California. As per sources, the 2022 edition of the show was taped in November 2021, all in a matter of roughly three days. Since COVID-19 continued to remain a cause of concern, it was shot with all the health and safety measures in place. Now, let us take you through the details of the location where the series is shot.

Culver City, California

Sources revealed that the series is filmed on the same sound stage as the original show. That means it is possibly filmed on the Alex Trebek Stage – formerly known as stage 10 – of the Sony Pictures Studios. The studio is located on 10202 West Washington Boulevard, Culver City, in Los Angeles County. Founded in 1912, the property once used to be the famous Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer studios. Now, it lends its premises for taping several other TV shows such as ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,’ ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ ‘The Goldbergs,’ and ‘Shark Tank.’

In a conversation in February 2022, contestant Matt Downing spilled some behind-the-scenes information. He said that the temperature at the studio was kept very low to ensure that cast members did not sweat. The numerous lights used for filming tend to produce a lot of heat, which could affect the hair and makeup of the host and contestants. He even shared that a platform was placed behind each podium so that the contestants looked like they were more or less the same height on the screen.

