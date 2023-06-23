Where is Jess From Swiping America Now?

Created by Johnnie Ingram and Stephen Warren, Max’s ‘Swiping America‘ is a documentary show that focuses on the romantic lives of four individuals from New York. Feeling like they had exhausted the dating pool in their hometown, the participants decided to undertake a nationwide trip where they got to meet a variety of people. However, in the case of people like Ashleigh “Ash” Warren and Jessica “Jess” Smith, there might not have been a need for such a long journey. Given just how prominent of a role Jess Smith plays in season 1 of the series, people are naturally curious about her current whereabouts, and we are here to explore the same!

Jess Smith’s Swiping America Journey

The first time the public learns about Jess Smith is when Ash reveals who she had been in touch with throughout her journey from New York to Austin, Texas. She confessed that just a week before the start of the experiment, she had matched with Jess while she was still in New York. The two had even gone on a date and made out, but given the nationwide trip that Jess was going to take, they did not think it was a good idea to commit to each other.

When Ash was in Asheville, North Carolina, she was contacted by Jess once again, and the conversations between the two flowed. That did not mean that Ash was not giving her 100 percent to the experiment and even connected with people like Jordan and Madalyn. In fact, shortly after meeting the latter, Ash asked Madalyn to meet her in New Orleans, Lousiana, the group’s next stop. However, despite the ease between the two women, Ash realized that her connection with Jess was something she wanted to explore first and foremost.,

Hence, Ash invited Jess to visit her in Santa Fe, New Mexico. As soon as the two met again, the sparks started flying, and they were able to ease into conversation despite their initial nerves. From sharing a kiss to gushing over each other’s romantic gestures, the two simply could not seem to get enough of each other. Even after Jess left to go back home and Ash moved to Boulder, Colorado, the connection between them stayed strong.

Where is Jess Smith Now?

As of writing, Jess seems to be thriving in her life. The reality TV cast member has been promoting the Max series through her social media, and her loved ones seem to be quite supportive, indicating that the bond between her and Ash might still be amicable. Jess enjoys the company of her friends very much. She is also a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, with Jess herself being a part of the same. More often than not, she likes to spend time outdoors and usually spends time with her adorable dog.

