Where is Jimmy Keene’s Mom Lynn Now? Is She Still Alive?

In the fourth episode of Apple TV+’s crime series ‘Black Bird,’ James “Jimmy” Keene opens up about his life as a child to the suspected serial killer Larry DeWayne Hall as he continues his attempts to befriend the latter. Jimmy talks about the troubled marriage of his parents James “Big Jim” Keene and Lynne Keene and how their separation further affected him. The episode also sheds light on Jimmy’s intricate relationship with his real-life mother Lynn as she went on to have a new family. If you are intrigued to know more about Lynn, including her whereabouts, let us be your ally!

Who is Lynn?

Big Jim married Lynn at the age of twenty-six. The couple welcomed Jimmy Keene the next year. While Big Jim continued his career as a police officer and fireman, Lynn aspired to open her own bar and grill and even saved money to materialize her dream. Soon, the couple also welcomed another son and a daughter. Big Jim and Lynn didn’t get along well as the years progressed, according to Jimmy Keene and Hillel Levin’s ‘In with the Devil: A Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption,’ the source text of the show. They argued frequently and most of the fights revolved around the money Big Jim couldn’t bring to the house.

“My dad [Big Jim] had an old-world mentality. He wanted his wife [Lynn] in the kitchen with dinner on the table. She never went along with that,” Jimmy said about the troubled married life of his parents, as per the source text. Lynn’s flirtation further affected her relationship with Big Jim. “She [Lynn] was always a glamour queen. Guys would flock to her, and as far as my father [Big Jim] was concerned, she was too nice to them,” Jimmy Keene added. The couple’s life together ended when Big Jim “caught” Lynn and one of his business partners outside a motel, as per the source text.

In 1974, when Jimmy was eleven, Lynn and Big Jim got divorced. Lynn remarried and Jimmy had to live with his mother and his new stepfather. Lynn’s new husband and Jimmy didn’t get along well and the latter even gave his stepfather “two black eyes” during a fight, according to ‘In with the Devil.’ Even though Jimmy tried to stay with his father after the fight, his return to Big Jim’s bachelor life didn’t turn out to be great for the father and son. Jimmy had to return to Lynn and her husband’s house to live in the basement.

How Did Lynn Die?

As per sources, Lynn got diagnosed with emphysema and COPD at the age of 50. After years of suffering, she eventually passed away. “My mother passed away with her children and grandchildren by her side – a sight that nobody would ever want to see!” Terri Keene, Jimmy’s sister, shared remembering Lynn’s death. “She fought so hard to stay … she was so afraid to let go! Her mind and heart were still so full of life but her withering body could not compete!” Terri added.

Jimmy acknowledged the part Lynn played in his life in ‘In with the Devil.’ “My mother, Lynn, of whom I am very proud for overcoming all her setbacks and obstacles in her life and for standing by me in my darkest time,” he wrote in the book.

