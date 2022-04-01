Where is John DiRubba Now?

In mid-May 2019, following a sting operation by the FBI, the baffling case of once-decorated police officer Valerie Cincinelli came to light and shook the entire state of New York to its core. After all, as explored on ‘Dateline: Hit List,’ she allegedly tried to orchestrate a murder-for-hire plot targeting her husband and her then-boyfriend’s daughter, that is, until said boyfriend – John DiRubba – ratted her out. So now, if you’re curious to find out more about him, his experiences, his relationship with Valerie, as well as his current standing, don’t worry; we’ve got the details for you.

Who is John DiRubba?

By all accounts, John DiRubba is a New York native who played a key role in the matter in question for more reasons than one, especially as he was Valerie’s secret, older boyfriend of around two years. The duo had met by pure chance back in January 2017, while he was in his “early 50s and she was in her early 30s,” but it was genuinely love at first sight for the former. John was merely washing his vehicle when she pulled up beside him in a patrol car on that fateful morning, leading to a conversation that eventually ended with him learning she was not happily married.

That’s how John and Valerie began communicating over Instagram, which later turned into secret meetings and them building a real relationship, as per his narrative on ‘Dateline.’ However, court documents reveal they not only had a “volatile history” but the cop was also jealous of his then-13-year-old daughter because of how much time/attention he gave her. In fact, her negative feelings went to such an extent that after she spoke to her boyfriend about hiring someone to slay her husband before their divorce was finalized, she purportedly included the minor on the hit list.

With that said, records signify it was John who told her he knew someone who’d do the job for $7,000 — the exact amount Valerie withdrew in cash in February 2019, and he later converted into gold coins to allegedly make the payment. Yet, once his teen daughter’s well-being was threatened, he tipped off the authorities and turned into an informant (by wearing a wire) to help them gather as much evidence against his girlfriend as possible. In other words, despite Valerie, her lawyer, or her family’s implications that he set her up, his cooperation with the FBI indicated a lack of guilt.

Where is John DiRubba Now?

John DiRubba has always maintained his innocence in this case, and as per ‘Dateline,’ he wants the world to know he’s “a good father. I’m lovable. Funny. I’m not what they portrayed… You know, you gotta move forward and keep going forward and just try to survive.” In the most recent episode, he even defended himself by clearly stating, “It was Valerie’s own words [in the wiretap recordings] that put her in jail. It’s her own voice, what she wanted to do. She could have stopped this at any time.”

He continued, “If you’re a police officer that upholds the law, you should say, ‘John, what are you talking about? Are you crazy?’ That should have been the only thing that should have been on that tape. What would I gain out of killing my own daughter?… I have consistently said that she is clearly playing out this fantasy during these conversations, that she never believed would come to fruition.”

Coming to where John is now, as per the last reports, the former bakery and tattoo shop owner still lives in New York, where he makes a living by building and flipping houses. Unfortunately, though, the author of the ‘Shut Up and Eat!’ cookbook prefers to keep well away from the public eye these days, so we do not have any additional information on his current personal or professional experiences. All we know is that he has since had his Valerie-related tattoos inked over.

