Why Did Valerie Cincinelli Want Her Husband Isaiah Carvalho Killed?

Examining the baffling case of former New York City police officer Valerie Cincinelli, NBC’s ‘Dateline: Hit List’ delves deep into the alleged murder-for-hire plot she orchestrated against her husband. There’s no denying that things between her and Isaiah Carvalho were not all sunshine and roses back in 2019, but he never really imagined that his estranged wife could go to such extremes. So now, if you wish to learn more about the details concerning this matter, particularly the reason behind the then cop’s bizarre decision to end her partner’s life, we’ve got you covered.

Why Did Valerie Cincinelli Want Isaiah Carvalho Killed?

Although Valerie Cincinelli and Isaiah Carvalho had been married for five years and shared a young son by the time May 2019 rolled around, their relationship had been rather tumultuous for quite some time. After all, not only had Isaiah filed for divorce five months prior but owing to several domestic incidents, the once couple also had active restraining orders against one another. Official records actually reveal that the police officer even had a “volatile history” with her then-boyfriend John DiRubba, and her first husband had similarly obtained a restraining order around 2014.

Valerie had allegedly started plotting her estranged husband’s murder in February 2019, when she withdrew $7,000 in cash and gave the same to her older boyfriend to move things along. Reports suggest that the idea was for John to convert the money into gold coins to pay off a hit-man – who would then kill Isaiah near his workplace in Long Island – yet he ended up going to the authorities instead. However, John seemingly only chose to do so when his girlfriend decided she wanted to add one more individual to their hit list — his daughter, who was just 13 at the time.

With that said, the boyfriend did agree to be a confidential source, which means that he helped the FBI gather substantial evidence against Valerie before they informed Isaiah of the truth. The two men and the authorities thus joined forces to set up a sting operation, including faking the latter’s death, undercover detectives, as well as audio-video footage to catch the cop red-handed. In other words, thanks to immediate action, proper caution, and sheer meticulousness, both Isaiah and John’s teen daughter managed to escape the situation without any physical harm.

As for Valerie’s motives, officials have argued greed for both money and attention to be a potential reason behind her efforts to have the intricate murder-for-hire plot executed. She was in the midst of a divorce (initiated by Isaiah) as well as a custody battle, so she reportedly didn’t want her then-husband to get a share of her government pension as a New York Police Department officer. On the other hand, authorities alleged, Valerie hated John’s daughter “with a passion” because she believed the spoiled teenager was deliberately affecting “the couple’s time together.”

Nevertheless, Isaiah was in complete shock when he first heard his estranged wife’s scheme because, despite public records and their history, the legal proceedings between them were supposedly never contentious. “We didn’t have like a heated custody battle,” he told ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ back in 2019. “We were about to reach an agreement, so I don’t see why she would attempt to do this to me, or to my son for that matter.” In fact, Isaiah ostensibly didn’t understand the “why” of this case until Valerie faced the charges of two counts of murder-for-hire and one count of obstruction of justice in court.

