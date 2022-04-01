Where is Valerie Cincinelli Now?

The bizarre tale of an NYPD cop accused of concocting a murder-for-hire plan against her estranged husband – and her then-boyfriend’s daughter – is one that shook The City back in 2019. After all, as explored on NBC’s ‘Dateline: Hit List,’ Valerie Cincinelli was seemingly desperate to have Isaiah Carvalho as well as the teen girl killed, only for her partner John DiRubba to rat her out. So now, if you wish to learn more about her background, her alleged offenses, her involvement in the legal proceedings, and her current whereabouts, we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Valerie Cincinelli?

Valerie Cincinelli joined the police force when she was in her early 20s back in 2007, following which it appeared as if she dedicated herself to not just her job but also her family. She got married, gave birth to a daughter, and essentially looked like a good wife/mother from the outside, yet things started to change once her first husband filed for a restraining order against her in 2014. Sometime around that, she tied the knot with Isaiah Carvalho and welcomed a son with him, but even in this marriage, the domestic incidents reportedly persisted as the years passed.

In fact, in 2017, due to the troubles in her personal life, Valerie was placed on modified duty (stripped of her badge and firearm) — working as a domestic violence officer in the 106th Precinct. Despite that, by May 2019, she and Isaiah had active restraining orders against one another, with the latter having already filed for divorce five months prior, allegedly driving her actions. Reports suggest that the mother of two thus began orchestrating the plot to have her husband killed in February 2019, right alongside her boyfriend John DiRubba, who eventually tipped off the authorities.

Therefore, on May 17, the FBI executed a sting operation with the help of both John and Isaiah, where an undercover agent pretending to be a hitman offered Valerie “proof” of her spouse’s demise via a staged photo. They then demanded $3,000 (in addition to the $7,000 she’d already willingly given her partner to employ a triggerman) to carry out the hit on John’s 13-year-old daughter. And once that was done, Valerie unwittingly began discussing her alibi with the informant/her boyfriend, even going as far as to destroy two phones and asking him to delete incriminating texts.

Where is Valerie Cincinelli Now?

Armed with all this information, along with audio or video footage of her dialogues with John DiRubba as well as the officials who went to inform her of Isaiah Carvalho’s “death,” Valerie Cincinelli was apprehended. The 34-year-old, charged with two counts of murder-for-hire and one count of obstruction of justice, was subsequently held without bail as the federal prosecutors successfully deemed her a “danger to the community.” Valerie initially defended herself as best as she could, with her family placing the entire blame on her boyfriend as well, but to no avail.

Ultimately, in April 2021, after Valerie pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice, the murder-for-hire charges were dismissed, which means that she was just handed a 4-year sentence in November. “I’m apologizing from the bottom of my heart,” she tearfully said during her sentencing hearing. “I can’t believe I allowed myself to get to that place, that dark place.” Hence, today, at the age of 37, the retired New York Police Department officer is incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center- Lexington in Kentucky, where she’s expected to remain until only October 12, 2022.

Read More: Where is Isaiah Carvalho Now?