Where Is Jonathan Young From Survivor 42 Now?

As the name suggests, ‘Survivor‘ is a survival-themed reality game show that keeps its contestants stranded on a remote island. While the ultimate goal is to survive and make it to the end, the participants are made to go through grueling challenges that test their physical and mental limits. However, just acing the challenges isn’t enough as contestants get eliminated through a voting process until the last one standing is crowned the grand winner.

Jonathan Young stepped into the limelight with his appearance on season 42 of ‘Survivor.’ Jonathan’s physique, winning mindset, and adaptability quickly presented him as a promising contestant and helped him become a finalist. Nevertheless, with the cameras now turned away, fans are interested in knowing where Jonathan is at present. Let’s find out, shall we?

Who Is Jonathan Young?

A native of Gadsden, Alabama, Jonathan Young was 29 years old at the time of filming. He grew up alongside at least one other sibling in a close-knit family and has maintained a solid bond with his loved ones to this very day. Moreover, Jonathan even appears to be grateful to his parents and has hailed them as one of the most significant reasons behind his success. Right from a young age, Jonathan was interested in an outdoorsy life and even competed in the sixth season of the adventure reality show ‘Endurance’ when he was just 14 years of age. Although he finished in the third position on ‘Endurance,’ the love of adventure remained embossed in his young mind as Jonathan began training himself as an athlete, with a particular emphasis on swimming.

By the time Jonathan finished his homeschooling and entered college, he had almost perfected his swimming skills. Hence, while studying at the University of Alabama, Jonathan earned a place on the university swimming team. Later, he even mentioned how swimming while in university taught him discipline, imparted life skills, and even showed him how to train alongside world-class athletes and coaches. Even after graduating from university, Jonathan maintained his physique and kept his swimming skills in practice, which contributed significantly to his success on ‘Survivor’ season 42. Interestingly, viewers will also be surprised to know that apart from being an exemplary athlete, Jonathan holds the Guinness World Record for doing the most number of pushups with 100 pounds of weight on his back. It is an incredible achievement that stands as a testimony to his peak physical fitness.

While on ‘Survivor,’ Jonathan used his physicality to breeze through the challenges that tested one’s fitness. Moreover, he also exhibited a certain kind of charm and amicability that won people over and helped him become a popular member of the group. Besides, he was also always ready to extend a helping hand to people in need and never belittled anyone behind their back. All these qualities made him a pretty favorable contender, and Jonathan was easily able to make his way into the finals.

Where Is Jonathan Young Now?

Now that filming has wrapped, Jonathan has fallen back into his daily routine and is enjoying time away from the cameras. While his Instagram bio describes him as an athlete and bodyguard, the ‘Survivor’ contestant owns a beach services company based out of Gulf Shores, Alabama, through which he helps set up beach equipment and even offers kayaking as well as paddling services.

On the other hand, Jonathan is also very much into social work, as he started his own company, Young Strength, with an aim to help as many people as possible. While Jonathan’s social media portrays him engaging in social work inside the United States as well as abroad, the company website claims that it strives to support people and help them find their purpose in life. Witnessing Jonathan achieve his dreams is truly inspiring, and we wish him all the happiness for the years to come.

