Where Is Kota Factory Filmed?

‘Kota Factory’ is an Indian teen drama series created by Saurabh Khanna and Arunabh Kumar. The coming-of-age show revolves around a group of students and their struggles in getting into IIT, the best chain of colleges for engineering aspirants in India. The series is primarily set in Kota, a town in India’s Rajasthan state, which is a prime hub for IIT preparations.

Naturally, viewers must wonder whether the series is filmed on location in the city or somewhere else entirely. If you are curious about the same, worry not! We come bearing answers. here’s everything you need to know about the filming locations of ‘Kota Factory.’

Kota Factory Filming Locations

Principal photography on ‘Kota Factory’ season 1 took place in January 2019. The first season was filmed on location in Kota, India, and the shoot lasted for 30 days. Production on the second season was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the planned March 2020 filming start was postponed to September 2020. The cast and crew wrapped filming on the second season by January 2021. Season 2 was shot in Bhopal, India, while some scenes were also filmed in Kota. Let’s take a closer look at the specific filming spots of the show!

Kota, India

Kota is a town located on the banks of the Chambal River in Rajasthan and the primary setting of the show. The first season of the show was extensively filmed in the city. Scenes were filmed in and around the Rajeev Gandhi Nagar neighborhood of Kota. The neighborhood, much like the rest of the city, houses some of the best and renowned IIT coaching hubs in India.

Filming has also taken place in various parts of the city, such as Global Public School located at A-2, Indra Vihar in Talwandi, and Modi Public School in Dadabari. The classroom scenes (of season 1) were mostly filmed on the premises of Bansal Classes, in the Indraprastha Industrial Area of the city. The boarding school seen in the first season is Career Point Gurukul in Ummed Sagar area of the town. Other spots in the town where filming has taken place include Lal Buj, Aerodrome Circle, and Advocate House.

Bhopal, India

The show’s second season was partially shot in Bhopal, which is also known as the City of Lakes. The cast and crew filmed scenes at the Lakshmi Narain College of Technology located at Raisen Road in the Kalchuri Nagar area of Bhopal. The college campus is spread over an area of 45 acres and includes a central library, lecture rooms, mess, labs, and sports grounds.

