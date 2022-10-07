Where is Leslie Parms Now? Lyntell Washington Update

ABC News’ ‘20/20: The Barefoot Witness’ focuses on the events that led up to Lyntell Washington’s death in June 2016. The 40-year-old middle school instructional specialist was reported missing before her skeletonized remains were discovered a few days later. But the investigation took off only after a good Samaritan, Leslie Parms, noticed Lyntell’s three-year-old daughter in a parking lot without anyone else and called 9111. So, if you’re wondering where he might be today, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Leslie Parms?

On June 9, 2016, Leslie entered a parking lot in his vehicle and noticed a young girl walking around unattended. He went up to her and explained what happened after, “I said, ‘excuse me, young lady, where’s your parents?’ She just kind of looked around in a daze…and as she walked to [the] car, I called [the] police.” Leslie called 911 to report that the then three-year-old was alone and had a pillow in her hand.

On the show, Leslie said that when he asked the little girl where her mother or her mother’s car was, she pointed to a vehicle in the same parking lot. Inside, Leslie didn’t find the mother but did notice blood. He said, “You just look at the blood pool, I knew someone, something really bad happened to someone, and it wasn’t going to be good at all.” The girl, who was unharmed, was reunited with her family, and the authorities set out to find her mother, Lyntell.

On June 14, 2016, Lyntell was found in a ditch, and an autopsy revealed that she died due to a gunshot wound to the head. At the time, Lyntell’s daughter’s statements led the police to Robert Marks, Lyntell’s colleague. She had been having an affair with him and was pregnant with his child when she was killed. Robert was ultimately convicted of killing Lyntell and the unborn baby, resulting in a life sentence.

Where is Leslie Parms Today?

Leslie attended Louisiana State University during the 1990s and, later, Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana, where he got a bachelor’s degree in Theater. He has been part of the US Marines Air Station Yuma in Arizona in the past and mentioned on the show that he has always been passionate about helping people. Leslie currently lives in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and has owned TriStar Global L.L.C. since May 2005. He is active on social media, and his posts indicate that he is a member of the Nation of Islam.

