Where is Love Allways Filmed?

Paramount+’s ‘Love Allways’ is a dating reality TV series that centers upon Lexi Paloma, a youthful pan-sexual bachelorette who has a chance to find her perfect match out of a group of 14 attractive single individuals — seven boys and seven girls. Freed from the gender norms of typical dating shows, Lexi sets out to find true love in a lavish house. As she weighs her options and narrows down the pool of singles, some contestants fall for each other which causes drama, betrayal, and jealousy.

To make things easier for Lexi, she is assisted by two professional relationship gurus — Spicy Mari and Anthony Recenello — who also mentor their teams of potential love interests. While all the drama that ensues through each episode keeps the viewers hooked, the house where Lexi and her potential suitors stay makes them wonder where ‘Love Allways’ is filmed. Well, if you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Love Allways Filming Locations

‘Love Allways’ is filmed in California, especially in and around Los Angeles. Principal photography for the debut season of the dating show reportedly commenced in April 2022 and seemingly wrapped up in early May of the same year. Given the vast and versatile landscape of California, it serves as a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions, including ‘Love Allways.’ Now, without wasting any time, let’s find out the specific locations where Lexi attempts to find true love in the Paramount+ series!

Los Angeles, California

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Love Allways’ are lensed across Los Angeles and some of its surrounding areas. The white-painted lavish house where Lexi and the 14 attractive singles stay together is seemingly situated on the outskirts of the city of Los Angeles. Surrounded by lush greenery, the property consists of enough rooms to accommodate all the cast members, a swimming pool, and a lawn right beside the pool where they engage in several outdoor activities. Besides the lavish house, the production team also follows Lexi and the rest of the cast as they go out on several dates to nearby sites to spend some alone time and get to know each other better.

In the backdrop of the exterior shots, many of you are likely to spot several iconic and popular landmarks associated with the City of Angels. Some of them are the Hollywood Sign, the Getty Center, Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Theme Building, the Bradbury Building, the U.S. Bank Tower, the Wilshire Grand Center, and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Over the years, LA has hosted a bunch of other reality shows, including ‘Selling Sunset,’ ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ and ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians.’

Read More: Best Dating Shows on Netflix