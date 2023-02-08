Where is Love Is Blind After the Altar Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ is a follow-up three-part season that brings together the cast members of ‘Love Is Blind‘ in order to give the audience an update on where they are in their respective lives at the moment and what has happened between the couples ever since heading down the aisle.

It relieves all the curiosity of the viewers, who can’t help but wonder if their favorite couples’ marriages worked out or if they just weren’t meant to be. This special follow-up series takes place a significant time after the primary part of the reality show ‘Love Is Blind.’ However, it still leaves some viewers curious when it comes to the whereabouts of the places that feature in ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar.’ If you have been wondering about the same, we have got you covered!

Love Is Blind: After the Altar Filming Locations

‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ is filmed in Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, and Texas, specifically in Atlanta, seemingly in Chicago, New Buffalo, and Dallas. As far as the first season of this series is concerned, it took place around November 2020, while the sophomore round was seemingly shot around March 2022. The principal photography for season 3 possibly took place around the fall of 2022. Now, let’s navigate all the specific sites that appear in the Netflix show!

Atlanta, Georgia

The first season of ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ was reportedly lensed in and around Atlanta, the capital and most populous city of Georgia. The cast members of season 1 of ‘Love Is Blind’ reunited after two years and shot several pivotal scenes at different locations across the city. Situated in the Deep South of the country’s southeastern part, Atlanta’s economy is driven by sectors like aerospace, transportation, logistics, finance, healthcare, entertainment, and news, to name a few.

Chicago, Illinois

For ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ season 2, the filming unit seemingly set up camp in Chicago, the most populous city in Illinois and the third most populous city in the nation. The Chi-Town is considered an international hub for commerce, culture, education, industry, telecommunications, technology, and transportation.

New Buffalo, Michigan

It is reported that a few additional portions of ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ season 2 were taped in New Buffalo, a city in Michigan’s Berrien County. To be specific, the cast members of the second season of ‘Love Is Blind’ were seemingly spotted recording some scenes in and around Apple Blossom Resort at 10780 Kruger Road in New Buffalo.

Dallas, Texas

For shooting ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ season 3, the filming unit utilized the locales of Dallas, the third largest city in Texas but the largest in Dallas County. Located in the southern part of the country, Dallas is home to numerous parks and lakes, including Fair Park, Klyde Warren Park, Lake Cliff Park, White Rock Lake, and Bachman Lake, some of which you might be able to spot in a few scenes.

