Where is Marie Carlson’s Ex-Husband Now?

In July 2016, a former pastor named James Flanders was sentenced to prison for killing Marie Carlson, a 37-year-old mother of two adorable girls, in October 2011. The authorities relentlessly investigated, ultimately finding circumstantial evidence that connected James to the case. NBC News’ ‘Dateline: Secrets on the Emerald Coast’ focuses on Marie’s life and the circumstances surrounding her death. It also features an interview with Jeff Carlson, Marie’s ex-husband and the father of her first child. So, let’s find out more about him then, shall we?

Who is Marie Carlson’s Ex-Husband?

Marie and Jeff hit it off soon after meeting, and their courtship eventually led to marriage. During their time together, they welcomed a lovely daughter, Paris. At the time, Marie got a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice and became a sheriff’s deputy. She harbored dreams of working for the FBI, according to Jeff. While the young couple seemed to have everything going for them, secrets from the past contributed to their separation.

On the show, it was mentioned that Marie was sexually assaulted as a child, leading to some dark times in her life. Jeff stated that she didn’t love herself at the time. They got divorced, and after that, Marie ran through a few jobs and moved around. Then, Jeff talked about suggesting to his ex-wife that Paris staying with him would be better since it was a more stable environment. Marie agreed and remained involved with their daughter’s upbringing.

Jeff had talked to Marie over the phone on October 16, 2011, where she mentioned some of her future plans, and everything seemed to be fine with her. However, about three days later, Jeff was one of the recipients of a group text from Marie’s phone that mentioned she was going to leave Fort Walton Beach, Florida, where she was living at the time. A worried Jeff eventually reported Marie missing on October 24, 2011, starting an intense investigation.

The authorities eventually learned that Marie had been in a polygamous relationship with James and Tanya Flanders, the couple she had been living with at the time. In fact, James was the father of Grace, Marie’s second daughter. As per the show, Jeff later told the police that during a visit, his ex-wife mentioned that she was going to be a surrogate mother for James and Tanya through artificial insemination. However, Tanya maintained that her husband and Marie had sex after drinking sake.

Where is Marie Carlson’s Ex-Husband Today?

James eventually confessed to killing Marie as part of a plea deal that led to a lighter sentence. While Jeff hated the deal, he felt it was the only way to recover Marie’s body and understand what happened to her. On the show, he also talked about the difficulty he had in telling Paris about her mother’s death. After more than a decade since the tragedy that shook their lives, Jeff appears to be doing much better now.

As far as his whereabouts are concerned, Jeff seems to live in Bowling Green, Kentucky, with Paris. He has extensive experience in the sales industry, also having worked in the motor vehicle and real estate industry. Jeff currently works for a company that makes devices to help prevent drunk driving. He remains committed to raising his daughter and enjoys spending his free time with friends.

