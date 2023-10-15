Where is Naked and Afraid Season 16 Filmed?

Discovery Channel’s ‘Naked and Afraid‘ is a survival reality TV series that chronicles the journey of two or more strangers who meet one another naked for the first time in an extreme environment where they must survive for several days with limited supplies and resources. As far as season 16 is concerned, it involved various strangers coming together and attempting to survive the dangerous wildlife of the wilderness while being all naked and afraid.

While the challenges faced by the survivors were a bit too extreme, they were only required to survive for 14 days in the wilderness, instead of the regular 21 days. The long-running survival series has followed survivors to some of the most challenging environments in the world, which is why it is only natural for you to wonder where the filming for the 16th season took place. Well, in that case, allow us to fill you in on all the details regarding the same!

Naked and Afraid Season 16 Filming Locations

‘Naked and Afraid’ season 16 was filmed in Mexico, South Africa, and Trinidad and Tobago, particularly in Cabo Corrientes and Zambia. According to reports, principal photography for the 16th season took place over the course of a couple of weeks in different locations, following the contestants’ journey as they tried to survive the extreme environment. Now, without much ado, let’s navigate the specific locations that make an appearance on the Discovery Channel show!

Cabo Corrientes, Mexico

Situated on the Pacific coast of the Mexican state of Jalisco, Cabo Corrientes is a cape where several important scenes of the sixteenth season, especially including ICU nurse Mylee and banker John, were taped as the two strangers suffered from food scarcity and questioned if they could make it to the end. A prominent navigational landmark, Cabo Corrientes’ rugged jungle featured heavily in the first episode of season 16.

Zambia, South Africa

Season 16 of ‘Naked and Afraid’ saw a group of four strangers from different walks of life — Heather, Lauren, JenJen, and Robin Hill — head into the wilderness of Zambia, South Africa. They reportedly went through a lot during the two weeks that they shared with each other as they starved, froze in their naked bodies, and even fended off lions. It turned out to be a physical as well as a mental challenge for all the survivors who spent their time in the landlocked country.

Trinidad and Tobago

Reports suggest that the production team of ‘Naked and Afraid’ season 16 also traveled to Trinidad and Tobago in order to shoot the sequences involving Ashley Morin. Situated in the far southeast of the Caribbean region, Trinidad and Tobago’s main ecosystems are forests and rivers, both of which were featured in various scenes.

