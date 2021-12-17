Where is Nate Bryan From Finding Magic Mike Now?

‘Finding Magic Mike‘ is an interesting dance reality competition that brings together a group of males battling some sort of vulnerability or the other. With the show borrowing ideas and styles from the 2012 movie ‘Magic Mike,’ it aims to increase the contestants ‘confidence, courage, and self-esteem while effectively upping their dance skills. Ultimately, participants are judged on their performance and eliminated until the last one standing is awarded a significant cash prize. Nate Bryan showed immense progress during his time on the show, wowing both fans and judges alike. Let dig in and find out where he is now, shall we?

Nate Bryan: Finding Magic Mike Journey

Nate Bryan was quite excited about appearing on ‘Finding Magic Mike,’ although he later claimed he had no idea the competition would be so intense. Before coming on the show, Nate stated how his friends and family assumed it to be a stripping show, yet, he was blown away by the level of dance and the technique required to make it through. Nevertheless, wanting to excel, he took the bull by the horns and stuck to an exhaustive routine that included hours of practice every week.

In a December 2021 interview, Nate revealed how his biggest fear was stripping and dancing with almost no clothes in front of a massive crowd. Moreover, he was also the first one to undertake a completely nude strip show early into the competition. Yet, he never let such obstacles rattle his confidence and instead realized how forcing himself through such situations developed his courage, self-confidence, and self-belief. Still, Nate was forced to deal with a significant mental challenge as he said, “I think the toughest thing mentally was probably being locked away in a room and not being able to have like my freedom that I wanted.”

Where Is Nate Bryan Now?

Nate Bryan prefers privacy regarding his personal life and is a relatively reserved person. However, it does seem like he is spending some quality time with his friends and loved ones post-filming. ‘Finding Magic Mike’ was a massive adrenaline hit that made Nate believe that he could excel in anything that he set his mind on. Additionally, the show even seems to have boosted his confidence significantly as he wrote, “Recently I’ve felt something change within me…a shift in my confidence in myself and my ability to believe in what I can do.”

Being a part of the top two, Nate was offered a position on one of the casts of the Las Vegas-based live show ‘Magic Mike Live.’ However, he mentioned that he was unsure about taking up the offer. Nevertheless, the show did unlock Nate’s passion for dancing as the reality star openly acknowledged his love for the art and even requested Channing Tatum to give him a role in the upcoming movie ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance.’ It is terrific to witness Nate’s incredible transformation throughout the competition, and we would like to wish him the very best for the coming years.

