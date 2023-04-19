Where is Nathalie From How to Get Rich Now?

Netflix’s ‘How To Get Rich‘ is an interesting reality TV show that revolves around New York Times best-selling author Ramit Sethi as he travels around the United States, imparting valuable financial advice to people. While on the show, he analyses each participant’s financial situation by going through their debts, income, as well as checking accounts before advising them on how to construct their rich life.

Moreover, Ramit believes people should spend more on the things they love while cutting down on unnecessary expenses. Interestingly, season 1 of ‘How To Get Rich’ features Beverly Hills resident Nathalie Dahan, who contacted the financial guru for some help with her finances. Well, let’s delve into the details and find out where Nathalie is at present, shall we?

Who is Nathalie Dahan?

While Nathalie Dahan grew up in Paris, France, she discovered her love for the fashion industry at a young age, as her father was a reputed designer who owned and operated a prosperous clothing business. However, after stepping into her teens, she also wanted to make a name for herself in the modeling industry, encouraging her to enter several European pageants. Incidentally, Nathalie even went on to win Miss London and Miss London Charity pageants in 1995. Naturally, her success in the pageants paved the way for a successful modeling career, and her work took her to numerous countries worldwide, including Indonesia and Bahrain.

Yet, Nathalie eventually decided to pursue a design course at the New York Institute of Art and Design before embarking on a career in the home remodeling and interior design field in the United States. In April 2014, she was made the CEO of the Beverly Hills, California-based interior design agency Maison Jolie Design. Through the agency, Nathalie uses her experience, passion, and artistic view, to design incredible interiors for small businesses and high-end clients. At the same time, she obtained a real estate license in California, which enabled her to design and sell dream homes for prospective buyers.

While on the show, Nathalie insisted that she always wanted to explore other career paths and create new businesses. Hence, in August 2019, she established her restaurant, Coco Queen, in West Hollywood, California. Subsequently, Coco Queen became immensely popular for its fried chicken dishes and was rated quite highly on most online portals. Besides, we are happy to report that Nathalie is a loving single mother, and she prioritizes her daughter, Nicole, above everything else.

Where is Nathalie Dahan Now?

When Nathalie asked Ramit to check out her finances, he was astonished to discover that she was incurring heavy losses every month. Although her restaurant, Coco Queen, was doing pretty well and had an immensely positive rating online, it barely made Nathalie any profit and was eating into her finances. On top of it, she also had to look after her daughter, Nicole. Hence, she eventually decided to sell off the restaurant and put the money elsewhere in order to start living her rich life.

From the looks of it, Nathalie has since sold off Coco Queen, as several online portals have marked the chicken restaurant as permanently closed. However, the reality star still holds the position of Chief Executive Officer at Maison Jolie Designs and has built up an incredible reputation as an interior designer in Beverly Hills, California. Besides, she even describes herself as an investor, while Netflix’s ‘How To Get Rich’ offered her a successful foray into the entertainment industry. Nevertheless, we are happy to report that Nathalie Dahan is happily married to model Simo Fanny, and the couple currently resides in Beverly Hills, California, with Nicole. It is wonderful to witness Nathalie’s successful life, and we wish her the best for the years to come.

