Where is Sophina From How to Get Rich Now?

Netflix’s ‘How To Get Rich‘ is an interesting reality show that follows Ramit Sethi, a self-proclaimed financial advisor and New York Times bestselling author, who goes around the United States meeting clients who are in need of proper financial planning. Ramit believes that everyone needs to enjoy their own rich life by cutting down on unnecessary expenses and spending money on things they love. Thus, he reviews his clients’ debts, expenses, income, and checking account balances before advising them on how to proceed. Season 1 of ‘How To Get Rich’ introduced gymnast Sophina DeJesus, who needed Ramit’s help with financial planning. Nevertheless, with the cameras now turned away, let’s find out where Sophina is at present, shall we?

Who is Sophina DeJesus?

A native of San Jose, California, Sophina discovered her passion for gymnastics at the young age of six. Since then, she has been determined to turn her passion into a living and went on to train with the topmost teachers. As Sophina has a natural talent in the sport, it did not take long for her to climb up the levels as she was already a level 8 gymnast in 2005. Moreover, in the same year, Sophina got a chance to appear in an advertising campaign for Go-Gurt, while she and her sister, Savannah, were given an opportunity to be a part of the Discovery Kids show ‘Hip Hop Harry’ in 2006. Besides, in the same year, Sophina was also promoted to a level 9 gymnast, and she was selected to be a part of Debbie Allen’s ‘Bayou Legend.’

In the following years, Sophina pursued her dream of being a professional gymnast with great enthusiasm, earning several laurels at regional and state-level competitions. Besides, she qualified for elite status and participated in her first national competition in 2008. On top of it, we are happy to report that Sophina represented the United States at the Junior Japan International in 2009, where she won a gold medal. Naturally, Sophina did not let go of gymnastics even after entering UCLA, as she remained a member of the UCLA Bruins gymnastics team throughout her university years. Additionally, readers will be surprised to know that Sophina’s floor routine went viral in 2006, earning her immense fame on social media.

At the time of filming, Sophina was working a regular job and residing in her own condo in Los Angeles, California. When Ramit took charge of her finances, he realized that she was spending an immense amount of money on housing, which kept her from doing the things she loved. Besides, she was spending more than she earned in a month, making it impossible for Sophina to even pay for minor repairs. Nevertheless, when questioned, Sophina insisted that owning a house made her feel accomplished, and she would be sad if her situation forced her to let go of her condo.

Where is Sophina DeJesus Now?

The situation eventually rectified itself once Sophina had a heart-to-heart conversation with her mother and realized that she must put her own happiness before her false sense of success. Hence, she decided to sell her Los Angeles condo and live as a tenant for the time being, which would free up a lot of her finances. On top of it, she even made a proper financial plan with Ramit and was looking forward to paying off her debts in time.

At present, Sophina still resides in Los Angeles, California, where she has built up a happy and happening life surrounded by her loved ones. Moreover, she even remains pretty close to her family and shares an extraordinary bond with her mother, who acts as the gymnast’s friend, philosopher, and guide. While on the show, Sophina mentioned that she was also offered a position in Berkeley to teach gymnastics to girls, and apart from accepting that opportunity, the professional gymnast also offers one-on-one sessions for $150 an hour. While freeing up her finances helped Sophina undertake her dream vacation and live on her own terms, we want to wish her the best for the years to come.

