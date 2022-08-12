Where is Netflix’s A Model Family Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘A Model Family,’ AKA ‘Mobeomgajok,’ is a Korean thriller series that follows Dong-ha, a professor who desperately needs money. Fate seems to have heard Dong-ha’s prayers because he finds a car full of cash and drugs, which he takes with him. However, this leads him into a conflict with Gwang-cheol, the second-highest ranking member of a drug cartel, whose property Dong-ha had apparently stolen. As the pressure increases, the professor is forced to work as a drug courier in order to help his family.

Starring Jung Woo, Park Hee-soon, Yoon Jin-seo, and Park Ji-yeon, the series is a suspenseful journey that is sure to keep you on the edge of your seats as you cheer on your favorite characters. Many fans have also praised the backdrops that can be seen in the movie as they provide a dramatic and fitting atmosphere. Naturally, several viewers are curious to know just where the crime series is produced. Well, we are here to answer the same!

A Model Family Filming Locations

‘A Model Family’ is most likely lensed in and around Seoul, South Korea. The episodes in the first season of other series were directed by Kim Jin-woo, who was excited to work on the show. Let’s explore the possible filming location of the crime series in a bit more detail.

Seoul, South Korea

Seoul is the capital city of South Korea and the most probable location for the filming of ‘A Model Family.’ The area in and around the metropolitan city has hosted the production of several beloved shows over the years. Given the city’s prominence as the country’s financial, political, and cultural center, Seoul has long been the center of attraction for the Korean entertainment industry. Whether it is simply shooting their projects or actually depicting a story set in the capital, Seoul has long played a prominent role in several Korean shows and movies.

The city of Seoul has a history that dates back to 18 BCE, when it was founded by the Baekje, one of the Three Kingdoms of Korea. Seoul retained its prominence during the well-known Joseon dynasty when it became the kingdom’s capital. Since then, despite many hardships, Seoul has remained a beacon of hope and prosperity for the Korean population. Located on the shores of the Han River, Seoul stands today as one of the most important cities in the world.

Thanks to its well-developed infrastructure and bustling population, Seoul has a flourishing entertainment industry within its borders. Showmakers try to utilize the facilities available in the city to their maximum efficiency in order to present the viewers with an engaging form of entertainment. In fact, Seoul has hosted the production of many beloved shows like ‘Squid Game‘ and ‘All of Us Are Dead.’

