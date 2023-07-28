Where is Netflix’s A Perfect Story Filmed?

Based on the eponymous novel by Elísabet Benavent, Netflix’s ‘A Perfect Story’ is a Spanish romantic drama series that centers upon Margot, the heiress to a major hotel empire, and David, who works three jobs to get by and sleeps on the couch of his best friends. Despite the world of differences in their lives, Margot and David are brought together by faith. As the two get to know each other, they come to a realization that they have more in common than they first thought. Eventually, Margot and David work with each other and also discover that they are the only ones capable of helping each other get back with their respective romantic partners.

Originally titled ‘Un Cuento Perfecto,’ the rom-com show features brilliant onscreen performances from a group of talented actors, including Anna Castillo, Álvaro Mel, Ingrid García Jonsson, Ane Gabarain, Elena Irureta, and Tai Fati. Given the use of some interesting sites through each episode, including the picturesque Greek locations, the viewers are bound to be curious about the actual filming sites of ‘A Perfect Story.’ If your mind is wondering about the same, let us get rid of your curiosity once and for all!

A Perfect Story Filming Locations

‘A Perfect Story’ is filmed in Greece and Spain, particularly in Mykonos and Madrid. As per reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the romantic series commenced in October 2022 and wrapped up in January 2023. Now, let’s not waste any time and traverse through all the specific picturesque locations that make an appearance in the Netflix movie!

Mykonos, Greece

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘A Perfect Story’ are lensed on the Greek island of Mykonos, which is part of the Cyclades. The production team travels across the island to shoot different sequences, interiors as well as exteriors, against suitable backdrops. For instance, they set up camp on Agios Sostis, which is one of the chic sandy and remotely located beaches, making it among the quietest beaches on the island.

Also known as The Island of the Winds, Mykonos is quite popular for its vibrant nightlife and for being a gay-friendly location. You might be able to notice these aspects of the island in the movie. Besides that, you are also likely to spot some popular landmarks and attractions in the backdrop of various scenes, including the Mykonos windmills, Little Venice, Armenistis Lighthouse, the Archaeological Museum of Mykonos, the Church of Paraportiani, and Elia Beach.

Madrid, Spain

For shooting purposes, the filming unit of ‘A Perfect Story’ also traveled to the capital of Spain — Madrid — during the later stages of the shooting process. Since they record various scenes on location across different neighborhoods and streets of Madrid, you might be able to notice a few popular buildings and landmarks in the backdrop, such as the Plaza Mayor, Cibeles Palace, the Gran Via, the Puerta de Alcalá, and the Royal Palace of Madrid. Besides ‘A Perfect Story,’ the city’s locales have also been featured in other film projects, including ‘Room in Rome,’ ‘Through My Window,’ ‘All About My Mother,’ ‘The Cook of Castamar,’ and ‘In Love All Over Again.’

