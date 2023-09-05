Where is Netflix’s A Time Called You Filmed?

Based on the Taiwanese TV series titled ‘Someday Or One Day’ by Huang Tien-jen, Netflix’s ‘A Time Called You’ is a South Korean fantasy romantic series that follows Jun-hee, a young woman who struggles to come to terms with the loss of her boyfriend Yeon-jun, even after a year of his passing. Somehow, she manages to travel back in time to the year 1998, only to find out that she now inhabits the body of a different person altogether, an 18-year-old girl named Min-ju.

Trying to make sense of this new reality, Jun-hee soon meets Si-heon, who resembles her late lover, and his friend In-gyu. This adds an emotional angle to her already complex journey across time. Created by Kim Jin-won and Choi Hyo-bi, the time-travel drama show provides several stunning visuals to portray different timelines as the protagonist navigates a wide range of locations throughout her journey, which makes the audience wonder where ‘A Time Called You’ is filmed. If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

A Time Called You Filming Locations

‘A Time Called You’ is filmed in its entirety in South Korea, across different terrains of the East Asian country. Reports suggest that the principal photography for the debut season of the romantic drama show commenced in April 2022 and wrapped up in the winter of the same year or early 2024. Now, without further ado, let’s traverse through all the specific locations where the protagonists navigate their relationships and travel through time in the Netflix series!

South Korea

All the pivotal sequences for ‘A Time Called You’ are lensed across South Korea, which constitutes the southern part of the Korean Peninsula, as the name suggests, and borders North Korea. The production team makes the most of the different streets and neighborhoods of the country as they set up camp in several picturesque locations in order to shoot a number of important scenes against suitable backdrops.

In the press conference leading to the release of the debut season of the series, the three lead actors had quite a few words to say to the audience. For instance, Ahn Hyo Seop stated, “We all loved the script and enjoyed filming it. I’m sure you will find it just as captivating.” On the other hand, Kang Hoon said, “From spring to winter, we worked very hard and had a great time filming this series. Your love for ‘A Time Called You,’ Jung In-gyu, and me as an actor would mean the world to me.”

Officially known as the Republic of Korea, South Korea has hosted the production of multiple movies and TV shows over the years. As a matter of fact, other than ‘A Time Called You,’ its locales have been featured in ‘Past Lives,’ ‘Doom at Your Service,’ ‘Crash Landing on You,’ and ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim.’

