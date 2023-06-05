Where is Netflix’s Barracuda Queens Filmed?

Loosely inspired by true events of the 1990s involving a group called “Lidingöligan,” Netflix’s ‘Barracuda Queens’ is a Swedish crime drama series that centers upon the lives of four best friends, Lollo, Klara, Frida, and Mia, in the mid-1990s. Collectively known as the Barracuda Queens, the girls have a good reputation in the community, but when they get an expensive bill after enjoying a luxurious vacation, they plot to rob their new neighbor Amina’s house. Even though things don’t go according to the Barracuda Queens, Amina becomes interested in joining the group rather than pressing charges against them.

Now, the five girls start carrying out burglaries while targeting rich neighbors and the people who have done them wrong in any sort of way. Starring Alva Bratt, Tindra Monsen, Sandra Zubovic, Sarah Gustafsson, Tea Stjärne, and Mirja Turestedt, the drama show unfolds in 1995 in an affluent Stockholm suburb as the group of girls breaks into a number of luxurious properties. So, if you find yourself interested in knowing where ‘Barracuda Queens’ is filmed, we have got you covered!

Barracuda Queens Filming Locations

‘Barracuda Queens’ is filmed in its entirety in Sweden, especially in Stockholm County. As per reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the crime thriller series commenced in early June 2022 and seemingly wrapped up in about six months, in January 2023. Now, without further ado, let us take you through all the specific locations where the titular band of women indulges in burglaries in the Netflix show!

Stockholm County, Sweden

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Barracuda Queens’ are lensed in Stockholm County, which is situated on Sweden’s Baltic Sea coast. The production team sets up camp across the county and redecorates the streets and neighborhoods to tape different scenes, interiors as well as exteriors against suitable backdrops. For instance, the capital of Sweden, that is, Stockholm, serves as one of the filming sites for the drama show.

Since the story is set in the Swedish suburb of Djursholm, the filming unit records most of the show on location in the same suburban district in Stockholm County’s Danderyd Municipality. As the cast and crew members utilize the suburb’s locales for shooting purposes, you will likely spot some important villas and castles in the backdrop. Some are Djursholm Castle, Djursholm Chapel, Villa Pauli, Gamla Djursholm, Villa Dehlin, Prinsvillan, and Villa Lagerkrantz.

Apart from ‘Barracuda Queens,’ Stockholm County has hosted the production of numerous film and TV projects over the years. As a matter of fact, the county’s locales have been featured in movies and TV shows like ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,’ ‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web,’ ‘The Postcard Killings,’ ‘The Sandhamn Murders,’ and ‘Snabba Cash.’

