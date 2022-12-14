Where is Netflix’s Blood Ties Filmed?

Created by Juan Carlos Aparicio and Mateo Stivelberg, Netflix’s ‘Blood Ties’ (originally titled ‘Las Villamizar’) is a Colombian period drama series set in the 19th century during the Spanish Reconquest. The narrative follows three sisters — Carolina, Leonor, and Isabela — who join the Liberator Army in order to get back at Captain José María Montenegro, the one responsible for the death of their mother, Beatriz de Villamizar. The sisters are trained by their father, Gerardo Villamizar, thanks to his military past.

Once the trio is all trained and prepared, they work for the Independence Army in return for the locations of the culprits involved with their mother’s death. They hunt down the accomplices of Montenegro and bring them to justice one by one. Thanks to the themes of revenge and justice at the forefront of the narrative, viewers stay invested and on the edge of their seats through each episode. Moreover, the action-packed sequences against the setting of the 1800s make you curious about the actual filming sites of the drama series. In that case, we have got you covered!

Blood Ties Filming Locations

‘Blood Ties’ is filmed entirely in Colombia, specifically in Santander, Bogotá, and Boyacá. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the historical show reportedly commenced in early 2021 and wrapped up in September of the same year. Now, without further ado, let’s travel to the 1800s and follow the three sisters avenging their mother’s death, and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Netflix series!

Santander, Colombia

A major portion of ‘Blood Ties’ is lensed in Santander, one of the Colombian departments situated in the central northern region of the nation. Several key scenes for the show are recorded in and around Santa Barbara Chapel in Barichara, which is a town and municipality known for its cobbled streets and ancient architecture. Besides that, the cast and crew also utilize the locales of the towns and municipalities of San Gil, Villanueva, and Socorro.

Bogotá, Colombia

For shooting purposes, the filming unit also sets up camp in Bogotá, the capital city of Colombia. According to reports, most of the shots for the show are recorded on the outskirts of the city as they provide much more suitable backdrops for the period drama series. Situated right in the heart of Colombia, Bogotá is considered the administrative, economic, and industrial center of the nation. Over the years, the city has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows. Some of them are ‘Mile 22,’ ‘Triple Frontier,’ ‘Maria Full of Grace,’ ‘Memories of My Father,’ and ‘Narcos.’

Boyacá, Colombia

Additional portions for ‘Blood Ties’ are taped in Boyacá, another one of Colombia’s departments, which lies north of Bogotá. In particular, Villa de Leyva, a town and municipality in Boyacá’s Ricaurte Province, serves as a pivotal production location for the Netflix show. Also known as The Land of Freedom, Boyacá consists of some prominent geographical features, including the Range of the Zorro, Guantivá, Pisba, and Serrania de las Quinchas, to name a few.

