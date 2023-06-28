Where is Netflix’s Celebrity Filmed?

Created by Kim Cheol-kyu and Kim Yi-young, Netflix’s ‘Celebrity’ is a South Korean mystery thriller drama series that centers upon Seo A-ri, a young woman who unexpectedly gains social media stardom overnight. Excited and thrilled to be in the spotlight at first, she gradually realizes that behind the glitz and the glamour lies a scandalous world of social media influencers filled with fears, pain, and sad desires. Through the life of Seo A-ri, the series highlights the lives of the so-called celebrities that are surrounded by desires, mysteries, the people who envy them and their success, leading to some deadly consequences.

Originally titled ‘Selleobeuriti,’ the thriller show features impressive onscreen performances from talented Korean actors, including Park Gyu-young, Kang Min-hyuk, Lee Chung-ah, Lee Dong-gun, and Jun Hyo-seong. The story unfolds in Seoul as Seo A-ri comes to terms with her fame and begins to learn the ways to deal with it as she is followed by cameras wherever she goes. With numerous interesting locations in the backdrop, the viewers are bound to wonder where ‘Celebrity’ is shot. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Celebrity Filming Locations

‘Celebrity’ is filmed entirely in South Korea, particularly in Gyeonggi Province. As per reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the mystery series commenced in December 2021 and wrapped up in June 2022. So, without wasting time, let us take you through all the specific locations that appear in the Netflix series!

Gyeonggi Province, South Korea

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Celebrity’ are lensed in Gyeonggi Province, which translates to Seoul and its surrounding areas. Specifically, the production team utilizes the locales of the capital of the Republic of Korea, that is, Seoul, to shoot many important scenes for the thriller series. Also known as the Seoul Special City, various neighborhoods and streets of Seoul feature in the backdrop of different scenes throughout the show. Moreover, you might even spot some popular landmarks and buildings in a few sequences, including the Seongsan Bridge, Gangnam District, Gyeongdong Market, Gyeongbokgung Palace, Cheonggyecheon, the Tower Palace, Namsan Seoul Tower, and the Lotte World Tower.

The city of Paju in Gyeonggi Province also serves as one of the prominent production locations for ‘Celebrity.’ Situated just south of Panmunjeom, it is home to a large number of tourist attractions, such as Heyri Art Valley, Gloucester Hill Battle Monument, Korean Demilitarized Zone, Paju Book City, and the red light district of Yong Ju Gol, some of which you might spot in the backdrop of several key portions of the drama show.

Apart from ‘Celebrity,’ Gyeonggi Province has hosted the production of several film and TV projects over the years. As a matter of fact, its locales have been featured in ‘The Advocate: A Missing Body,’ ‘Parasite,’ ‘Burning,’ ‘Return to Seoul,’ ‘Lady Vengeance,’ ‘Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance,’ and ‘The Housemaid.’

