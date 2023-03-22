Where is Netflix’s Close to Home: Murder in the Coalfield Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Close to Home: Murder in the Coalfield’ (originally titled ‘Lauchhammer – Tod in der Lausitz’) is a German crime drama series that revolves around a mysterious murder case that forces the curious and competent Detective Maik Briegand to go back to his hometown, where he grew up. Upon reaching the small town, he gets help from the LKA investigator Annalena Gottknecht and starts working on the case, trying to get to the bottom of the truth.

However, apart from dredging up clues and bodies related to the case, Maik must also face his past traumas and get over them. Featuring stellar onscreen performances from Mišel Matičević, Odine Johne, Marc Hosemann, and Ella Lee, the mystery show unfolds in the small town of Lauchhammer, with several eerie sites across the town serving as the backdrop for the gory crime scenes. Thus, if you are eager to know about the filming locations of ‘Close to Home: Murder in the Coalfield,’ we have got you covered!

Close to Home: Murder in the Coalfield Filming Locations

‘Close to Home: Murder in the Coalfield’ is filmed in its entirety in Germany, particularly in the Berlin/Brandenburg metropolitan region and Saxony. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration commenced in July 2021 and wrapped up in early November of the same year. Now, without much ado, let us navigate all the specific sites that feature in the Netflix series!

Berlin/Brandenburg Metropolitan Region, Germany

A majority of ‘Close to Home: Murder in the Coalfield’ is lensed in the Berlin/Brandenburg metropolitan region, with the filming unit setting up camp at different streets and neighborhoods across the region. Reportedly, Berlin as well as Brandenburg serve as two of the primary production locations for the crime drama series. In particular, to keep things as authentic as possible, the production team utilizes the locales of the town of Lauchhammer in Brandenburg, which is where most of the story is based.

A former school and the local art foundry in the town feature in several key scenes. Moreover, the cast and crew were spotted taping various important portions of the show in and around Lichterfelde, Berlin and Lausitz in Bad Liebenwerda. Over the years, the metropolitan region has hosted the production of many film and TV projects. So, besides ‘Close to Home: Murder in the Coalfield,’ you can spot its locales in ‘The Lives of Others,’ ‘The Bourne Supremacy,’ ‘The Ghost Writer,’ and ‘Babylon Berlin.’

Saxony, Germany

Additional portions of ‘Close to Home: Murder in the Coalfield’ are taped in the German state of Saxony, which borders Brandenburg. The production team reportedly sets up camp in the small towns of Lauta and Hoyerswerda, both in the district of Bautzen, and the town of Schwarzkollm.

