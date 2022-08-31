Where is Netflix’s Family Secrets Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Family Secrets’ (originally titled ‘Gry Rodzinne’) is a Polish comedy-drama series that revolves around the wedding of a medical student with a well-established plastic surgeon. On the big day of the young couple’s wedding, their families discover that the only things they have in common are lies and secrets that they have kept concealed. As all the lies and secrets come to light during the wedding ceremony, the occasion turns disastrous.

The tumultuous wedding involves several comedic elements to keep the narrative from going too dark and keep the viewers hooked on the series. The Polish show features some impressive performances from a talented group of actors and actresses, comprising Pawel Delag, Eliza Rycembel, Izabela Kuna, Małgorzata Mikołajczak, and Bartosz Gelner. Apart from the enthralling narrative, what intrigues viewers are the different locations that appear in the series. If you are one such curious soul, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details regarding the same!

Family Secrets Filming Locations

‘Family Secrets’ is filmed in its entirety in Poland, supposedly in Warsaw. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the Netflix series seemingly took place during the summer of 2021. Since the story is set in Poland, it makes sense why the filming unit sticks to the central European country for taping the drama series. Officially known as the Republic of Poland, it is known to be a developed market and middle power. Apart from providing high standards of living to its inhabitants, Poland also provides safety, economic freedom, free university education, and a universal health care system. So, let’s navigate all the specific locations that the production team utilizes for the Polish series!

Warsaw, Poland

A majority of the pivotal sequences for ‘Family Secrets’ are seemingly lensed in and around Warsaw, the capital and largest city of Poland. From the looks of it, the cast and crew members travel across the city to tape different scenes, exterior as well as interior, against suitable backdrops. Located on the River Vistula in east-central Poland, Warsaw is considered an Alpha global city, and a major economic, political, and cultural hub.

Even though Warsaw is a younger city compared to other European capitals, it possesses many architectural monuments and tourist attractions that date back centuries. Some of the most popular landmarks or sites of attraction are the Royal Castle, Sigismund’s Column, Market Square, the Okopowa Street Jewish Cemetery, and the Warsaw Citadel.

Besides tourists, the city is also frequented by a number of filmmakers for filming purposes. Over the years, Poland has hosted the production of different kinds of movies and TV shows, including ‘The Pianist,’ ‘Inland Empire,’ ‘Three Colors: White,’ ‘Sexify,’ and ‘The Disappearance.’

