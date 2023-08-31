Where is Netflix’s Happy Ending Filmed?

Written and helmed by Joosje Duk, Netflix’s ‘Happy Ending’ is a Dutch romantic drama film that follows a close couple Luna and Mink who have been going out with each other for a year now. However, Mink has no clue about the fact that Luna has been faking her orgasms ever since the beginning of their relationship. Since she has kept it a secret for so long, she can’t gather the courage to bring it up now. Luna’s friends suggest she try new things in the bedroom with Mink, which gives her the idea to propose a threesome to him.

After the couple agrees to the same, Luna and Mink meet with climate activist Eve the following evening and watch their seemingly perfect life and relationship turn upside down. Featuring compelling performances from a group of talented actors, including Gaite Jansen, Martijn Lakemeier, Joy Delima, Claire Bender, Sinem Kavus, and Sidar Toksöz, the rom-com film takes place in different locations across the Netherlands, such as the residence of Luna and Mink and nightclubs. Thus, it is natural for you to wonder where ‘Happy Ending’ was shot. In that case, allow us to fill you in on all the necessary details about the same!

Happy Ending Filming Locations

‘Happy Ending’ was filmed in the Netherlands, especially in Amsterdam and The Hague. The principal photography for the romantic film reportedly commenced in June 2022 and wrapped up within a couple of months, in August of the same year. Now, without much ado, let us walk you through all the specific locations that appear in the Netflix movie!

Amsterdam, Netherlands

The capital of the Netherlands, Amsterdam, served as the primary production location for ‘Happy Ending.’ Famous for its vibrant and diverse nightlife, Amsterdam’s locales and nightclubs were utilized to shoot many night scenes of the romantic drama movie. Some of the discothèques in and around the city are the Escape, Air, John Doe, and Club Abe. Moreover, cultural centers like the Paradiso, Melkweg, and Sugar Factory, turn into discothèques on some nights. This aspect of the capital makes it a suitable filming site for a movie like ‘Happy Ending.’ In addition, Amsterdam has hosted the production of a number of film projects over the years, such as ‘The Fault in Our Stars,’ ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring,’ ‘The Rules of Attraction,’ ‘The Indecent Woman,’ and ‘A Perfect Man.’

The Hague, Netherlands

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘Happy Ending’ also traveled to the south of Amsterdam, to The Hague, which lies on the west coast of the country facing the North Sea. They supposedly set up camp in various neighborhoods and streets of the city to shoot pivotal sequences against suitable backdrops. The viewers are likely to notice some beautiful landscapes, filled with modern as well as historical architecture, in the backdrop of several scenes, including the Peace Palace, The Hague City Hall, Plein, Kurhaus of Scheveningen, and the Hofvijver.

