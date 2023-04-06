Where is Netflix’s IRL: In Real Love Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘IRL: In Real Love’ is an Indian reality dating show that revolves around four attractive and eligible singles from different parts of India who are looking for love. They are brought together and made to navigate the waters of love and its ups and downs through real and virtual connections. Now, it is on them to make a choice between online romance or old-school romance, that is, offline dating.

Hosted by Rannvijay Singh and Gauahar Khan, the reality series involves all kinds of drama between the singles as they attempt to find love. The unique and entertaining format keeps the viewers hooked through each episode. The dating series unfolds in a variety of different settings as the singles go on multiple dates in different locations across India. Thus, it is natural for you to wonder where ‘IRL: In Real Love’ is filmed. Well, in that case, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

IRL: In Real Love Filming Locations

‘IRL: In Real Love’ is filmed entirely in India, especially in Delhi, Mumbai, and Agra. Since it is an Indian series, the production team decides to stick to the Asian country in order to shoot the show. At the same time, they utilize India’s diverse culture and locations to portray the different meanings of love that the participants have in their minds. Now, without much ado, let us follow the attractive singles on their dates and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that appear in the Netflix show!

Delhi, India

Several portions of ‘IRL: In Real Love’ are lensed in and around the city and union territory of India, Delhi. As the singles travel to different locations, you are likely to notice a few iconic landmarks and destinations in the backdrop of some scenes. Some of them are India Gate, Qutub Minar, Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb, Jama Masjid, and Lotus Temple.

Mumbai, India

Additional portions for ‘IRL: In Real Love’ are taped in Mumbai and surrounding areas, with the production team following the attractive singles on their dates to some picturesque sites. Also known as Bombay, it is the birthplace of Indian cinema and is closely associated with the Bollywood industry.

Agra, India

The filming unit of ‘IRL: In Real Love’ also traveled to Agra to record a few important sequences for the dating show. In particular, the world-famous Taj Mahal serves as one of the prominent production locations with the ivory-white marble mausoleum and surrounding areas featured in the Netflix series.

Read More: Best Indian TV Shows